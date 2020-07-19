All apartments in Pomona
43 Brownfield Lane

43 Brownfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

43 Brownfield Lane, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
READY TO MOVE-IN Two-Story CONDO IN PHILLIPS RANCH! Great opportunity to live right off the 60-fwy in a conveniently located 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom. This condo has been recently updated with new paint, new doors on each room, new kitchen, and new appliances. This 1265 sqft. condo is an a nice community where you can enjoy a community pool, assigned parking, and one assigned garage parking. Come see it before it's rented! Landlord pays HOA and Water & Trash. (renter to verify all information to renter's satisfaction.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Brownfield Lane have any available units?
43 Brownfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 43 Brownfield Lane have?
Some of 43 Brownfield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Brownfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
43 Brownfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Brownfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 43 Brownfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 43 Brownfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 43 Brownfield Lane offers parking.
Does 43 Brownfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Brownfield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Brownfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 43 Brownfield Lane has a pool.
Does 43 Brownfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 43 Brownfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Brownfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Brownfield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Brownfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Brownfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
