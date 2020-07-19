43 Brownfield Lane

Amenities
READY TO MOVE-IN Two-Story CONDO IN PHILLIPS RANCH! Great opportunity to live right off the 60-fwy in a conveniently located 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom. This condo has been recently updated with new paint, new doors on each room, new kitchen, and new appliances. This 1265 sqft. condo is an a nice community where you can enjoy a community pool, assigned parking, and one assigned garage parking. Come see it before it's rented! Landlord pays HOA and Water & Trash. (renter to verify all information to renter's satisfaction.)