4 Country Ridge Road

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom Single Story Home located in Phillips Ranch. Spacious floor plan with large open kitchen. Newly installed granite countertops. Kitchen sink will be installed by the end of the week. Washer/Dryer hookups in garage. Central A/C and Heat. Ready to move in. Walking distance to Elementary School. Absolutely no pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Please apply on line https://apply.link/49h5w