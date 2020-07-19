Beautiful 3 bedroom Single Story Home located in Phillips Ranch. Spacious floor plan with large open kitchen. Newly installed granite countertops. Kitchen sink will be installed by the end of the week. Washer/Dryer hookups in garage. Central A/C and Heat. Ready to move in. Walking distance to Elementary School. Absolutely no pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Please apply on line https://apply.link/49h5w
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 Country Ridge Road have any available units?
4 Country Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 4 Country Ridge Road have?
Some of 4 Country Ridge Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Country Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Country Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.