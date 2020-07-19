All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 4 Country Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
4 Country Ridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4 Country Ridge Road

4 Country Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4 Country Ridge Road, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom Single Story Home located in Phillips Ranch. Spacious floor plan with large open kitchen. Newly installed granite countertops. Kitchen sink will be installed by the end of the week. Washer/Dryer hookups in garage. Central A/C and Heat. Ready to move in. Walking distance to Elementary School. Absolutely no pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Please apply on line https://apply.link/49h5w

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Country Ridge Road have any available units?
4 Country Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 4 Country Ridge Road have?
Some of 4 Country Ridge Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Country Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Country Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Country Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 4 Country Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 4 Country Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4 Country Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 4 Country Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Country Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Country Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 4 Country Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4 Country Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4 Country Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Country Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Country Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Country Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Country Ridge Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton