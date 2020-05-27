3663 Legato Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

This magnificent one bedroom PLUS LARGE LOFT that can be used as a bedroom or office. Kitchen has been upgraded with custom cabinetry, under mount stainless steel sink, faucet, garbage disposal, new dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator, with quartz top to give the contemporary look with pendant lights for cozy feel. Laminate floor thru out the house with fresh designer accent paint, new blinds. Bathroom has been updated with new cabinet, under mount sink, quartz top, stainless steel faucet, new lighting, new exhaust fan. The best location in this gated community on a third floor with balcony that offers a nice view overlooking quit pool and the bedroom has a great mountain view to relax in. One designated parking space plus one garage space available with lots of guest parking. It's hard to find a place on a third level with no one above, include washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Location! Location! Location! Close to freeway 57,60, 10, Mt. Sac, Cal Poly, University of La Verne. You will enjoy the comfort of peaceful, clean, well maintained, luxury condo as your new home sweet home.