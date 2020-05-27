All apartments in Pomona
Last updated January 17 2020

3663 Legato Court

3663 Legato Court
Location

3663 Legato Court, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This magnificent one bedroom PLUS LARGE LOFT that can be used as a bedroom or office. Kitchen has been upgraded with custom cabinetry, under mount stainless steel sink, faucet, garbage disposal, new dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator, with quartz top to give the contemporary look with pendant lights for cozy feel. Laminate floor thru out the house with fresh designer accent paint, new blinds. Bathroom has been updated with new cabinet, under mount sink, quartz top, stainless steel faucet, new lighting, new exhaust fan. The best location in this gated community on a third floor with balcony that offers a nice view overlooking quit pool and the bedroom has a great mountain view to relax in. One designated parking space plus one garage space available with lots of guest parking. It's hard to find a place on a third level with no one above, include washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Location! Location! Location! Close to freeway 57,60, 10, Mt. Sac, Cal Poly, University of La Verne. You will enjoy the comfort of peaceful, clean, well maintained, luxury condo as your new home sweet home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3663 Legato Court have any available units?
3663 Legato Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 3663 Legato Court have?
Some of 3663 Legato Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3663 Legato Court currently offering any rent specials?
3663 Legato Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3663 Legato Court pet-friendly?
No, 3663 Legato Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3663 Legato Court offer parking?
Yes, 3663 Legato Court offers parking.
Does 3663 Legato Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3663 Legato Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3663 Legato Court have a pool?
Yes, 3663 Legato Court has a pool.
Does 3663 Legato Court have accessible units?
No, 3663 Legato Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3663 Legato Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3663 Legato Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3663 Legato Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3663 Legato Court does not have units with air conditioning.
