3449 Legato Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Description



POMONA HILLS CONDO 2+2 near Colleges! Available now! Gorgeous city lights & Hills view from Unit!! This Condo is located in the prestigious Alegra Villas Exclusive Gated Community, on the border of Diamond Bar and Pomona! Verify Diamond Bar Schools. Close to shopping and easy 57 freeway access, down the street from Cal Poly Pomona and Mt. Sac College. Great second floor unit with views, 2 master suites each with private bathrooms, Water and trash paid. Unit has 2 balconies (one off the family/living room and one off a bedroom)- both balconies have beautiful views!! Cozy fireplace, blinds throughout. Unit comes with one car detached garage and a carport in front of the unit. Nice quiet woodsy complex.