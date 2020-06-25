All apartments in Pomona
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3449 Legato Ct

3449 Legato Court · No Longer Available
Location

3449 Legato Court, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Description

POMONA HILLS CONDO 2+2 near Colleges! Available now! Gorgeous city lights & Hills view from Unit!! This Condo is located in the prestigious Alegra Villas Exclusive Gated Community, on the border of Diamond Bar and Pomona! Verify Diamond Bar Schools. Close to shopping and easy 57 freeway access, down the street from Cal Poly Pomona and Mt. Sac College. Great second floor unit with views, 2 master suites each with private bathrooms, Water and trash paid. Unit has 2 balconies (one off the family/living room and one off a bedroom)- both balconies have beautiful views!! Cozy fireplace, blinds throughout. Unit comes with one car detached garage and a carport in front of the unit. Nice quiet woodsy complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3449 Legato Ct have any available units?
3449 Legato Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 3449 Legato Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3449 Legato Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3449 Legato Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3449 Legato Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3449 Legato Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3449 Legato Ct offers parking.
Does 3449 Legato Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3449 Legato Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3449 Legato Ct have a pool?
No, 3449 Legato Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3449 Legato Ct have accessible units?
No, 3449 Legato Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3449 Legato Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3449 Legato Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3449 Legato Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3449 Legato Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
