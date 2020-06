Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Room Only - not entire house. This is a room only for rent in a 4 bedroom house. You will have access to the kitchen and a shared bathroom. Each room is rented to a different tenant. No smoking or drug use. Beautiful historic home in Lincoln Park Neighborhood. We are looking for a mature person who does not have pets. You will have a room on the first floor of our two story home. You must be a very clean person and be willing to not have visitors after midnight.

House is located close to Cal Poly, Pomona College, and Western University.