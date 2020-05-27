3081 Shasta

Amenities

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath North Pomona Condo. 1,138 Sq. Ft. of gracious living space. Large bright and airy living room with fireplace.

Cozy kitchen with gas stove an refrigerator included. New sink and new paint in kitchen. Spacious dining room area off kitchen. Three

large bedrooms all upstairs. Master Bedroom features his and her closet and ceiling fan. One full bathroom upstairs. Half bath off living room.

Two car garage. Small fully fenced private backyard. Community swimming pool. Water and trash included in rent.

Walk to shopping, fast food and Superior Market.