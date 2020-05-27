All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 3081 Shasta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
3081 Shasta
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

3081 Shasta

3081 Shasta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3081 Shasta Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath North Pomona Condo. 1,138 Sq. Ft. of gracious living space. Large bright and airy living room with fireplace.
Cozy kitchen with gas stove an refrigerator included. New sink and new paint in kitchen. Spacious dining room area off kitchen. Three
large bedrooms all upstairs. Master Bedroom features his and her closet and ceiling fan. One full bathroom upstairs. Half bath off living room.
Two car garage. Small fully fenced private backyard. Community swimming pool. Water and trash included in rent.
Walk to shopping, fast food and Superior Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3081 Shasta have any available units?
3081 Shasta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 3081 Shasta have?
Some of 3081 Shasta's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3081 Shasta currently offering any rent specials?
3081 Shasta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3081 Shasta pet-friendly?
No, 3081 Shasta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3081 Shasta offer parking?
Yes, 3081 Shasta offers parking.
Does 3081 Shasta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3081 Shasta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3081 Shasta have a pool?
Yes, 3081 Shasta has a pool.
Does 3081 Shasta have accessible units?
No, 3081 Shasta does not have accessible units.
Does 3081 Shasta have units with dishwashers?
No, 3081 Shasta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3081 Shasta have units with air conditioning?
No, 3081 Shasta does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton