All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 270 W Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
270 W Grove Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

270 W Grove Street

270 West Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

270 West Grove Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse located in the beautiful and private Woodbridge Community close to the city of La Verne. This unit had total facelift in 2018: Which will include: NEWER kitchen quartz countertops, NEWER appliances, NEWER stainless steel sink and faucet, NEWER tile floor downstairs and carpet upstairs, NEWER double pane windows, newer AC Unit and heating unit, NEWER mirrors, NEWER fixtures, NEWER interior paint. NEWER tub. NEWER 6 pocket doors. NEWER garage door. Master bedroom has an additional vanity with a sink. The kitchen is spacious with dining area. The living room leads to a private patio/balcony area. NEWER Cement floor with patio cover. This unit has an over-sized one car garage and one parking space. Direct access from living area to the garage, garage has laundry hookup. Conveniently located near shopping centers and easy access to Freeway 210, 10, 57, 60. Community offers pool, Bar-B-Q and picnic area. Rent includes HOA dues, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 W Grove Street have any available units?
270 W Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 270 W Grove Street have?
Some of 270 W Grove Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 W Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
270 W Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 W Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 270 W Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 270 W Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 270 W Grove Street offers parking.
Does 270 W Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 W Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 W Grove Street have a pool?
Yes, 270 W Grove Street has a pool.
Does 270 W Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 270 W Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 270 W Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 W Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 W Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 W Grove Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton