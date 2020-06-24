270 W Grove Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse located in the beautiful and private Woodbridge Community close to the city of La Verne. This unit had total facelift in 2018: Which will include: NEWER kitchen quartz countertops, NEWER appliances, NEWER stainless steel sink and faucet, NEWER tile floor downstairs and carpet upstairs, NEWER double pane windows, newer AC Unit and heating unit, NEWER mirrors, NEWER fixtures, NEWER interior paint. NEWER tub. NEWER 6 pocket doors. NEWER garage door. Master bedroom has an additional vanity with a sink. The kitchen is spacious with dining area. The living room leads to a private patio/balcony area. NEWER Cement floor with patio cover. This unit has an over-sized one car garage and one parking space. Direct access from living area to the garage, garage has laundry hookup. Conveniently located near shopping centers and easy access to Freeway 210, 10, 57, 60. Community offers pool, Bar-B-Q and picnic area. Rent includes HOA dues, water & trash.