Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2410 N. Towne Ave #36

2410 Towne Avenue · (909) 375-1111 ext. 1167
Location

2410 Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
POMONA/CLAREMONT BORDER 2+2 Condo in Great Area Available Now! - Lower level, 2 bed, 2 full baths, huge, over sized 2 car garage, inside laundry room, beautiful, gated community, built in 1987! There is wood laminate flooring throughout, custom paint, tile flooring in bathrooms, nice window coverings - lot's of upgrades! Home has high ceilings and is very open and bright. There is a living room, separate dining area and space for a small office. Dining area has space for a large table. Kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and is bright, cheery and has a great view of the greenbelt! There is a good sized patio outside of the dining room. You walk up 5 steps to the bedrooms. Master bed is very large and has huge walk in closet, a full bath and it's own, private balcony w/view of the mtns. Other bedroom is good sized and there is a full bath in the hall. Garage is dry walled, large, very clean & has an extra area for storage, plus lots of shelving. Convenient to lots of shopping right across the street. There is a gated pool for those hot summer days coming up! www.utopiamanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4934420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 have any available units?
2410 N. Towne Ave #36 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 have?
Some of 2410 N. Towne Ave #36's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 currently offering any rent specials?
2410 N. Towne Ave #36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 pet-friendly?
No, 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 offer parking?
Yes, 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 offers parking.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 have a pool?
Yes, 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 has a pool.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 have accessible units?
No, 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 N. Towne Ave #36 does not have units with air conditioning.
