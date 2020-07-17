2410 N. Towne Ave #36

Amenities

POMONA/CLAREMONT BORDER 2+2 Condo in Great Area Available Now! - Lower level, 2 bed, 2 full baths, huge, over sized 2 car garage, inside laundry room, beautiful, gated community, built in 1987! There is wood laminate flooring throughout, custom paint, tile flooring in bathrooms, nice window coverings - lot's of upgrades! Home has high ceilings and is very open and bright. There is a living room, separate dining area and space for a small office. Dining area has space for a large table. Kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and is bright, cheery and has a great view of the greenbelt! There is a good sized patio outside of the dining room. You walk up 5 steps to the bedrooms. Master bed is very large and has huge walk in closet, a full bath and it's own, private balcony w/view of the mtns. Other bedroom is good sized and there is a full bath in the hall. Garage is dry walled, large, very clean & has an extra area for storage, plus lots of shelving. Convenient to lots of shopping right across the street. There is a gated pool for those hot summer days coming up! www.utopiamanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



