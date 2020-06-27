225 Whitney Avenue

Amenities
Very nice 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom home located in Pomona!
This home is between the 10 and 210 freeways, which makes those long morning commutes just a little bit easier! This home is just a few miles away from Downtown Claremont, which offers a variety of restaurants, yogurt shops, and hangout spots!
Upon entry into the home there is a spacious living room that includes a fireplace! The living room overlooks the kitchen that has lots of cabinet space and room for a small kitchen table. The half bath is located on the 1st level, great for guests! The full size bathroom and 3 bedrooms are located on the second level. The master bedroom is good sized and has good closet space.
Attached 2 car garage included. Property includes a small back enclosed patio. Tenant responsibility to maintain back patio maintenance.
Utilities included with rent: HOA fees, water, trash and gardener for front yard!
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.
Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,105, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.