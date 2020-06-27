All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 225 Whitney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
225 Whitney Avenue
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:21 PM

225 Whitney Avenue

225 Whitney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

225 Whitney Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom home located in Pomona!

This home is between the 10 and 210 freeways, which makes those long morning commutes just a little bit easier! This home is just a few miles away from Downtown Claremont, which offers a variety of restaurants, yogurt shops, and hangout spots!

Upon entry into the home there is a spacious living room that includes a fireplace! The living room overlooks the kitchen that has lots of cabinet space and room for a small kitchen table. The half bath is located on the 1st level, great for guests! The full size bathroom and 3 bedrooms are located on the second level. The master bedroom is good sized and has good closet space.
Attached 2 car garage included. Property includes a small back enclosed patio. Tenant responsibility to maintain back patio maintenance.

Utilities included with rent: HOA fees, water, trash and gardener for front yard!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,105, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Whitney Avenue have any available units?
225 Whitney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 225 Whitney Avenue have?
Some of 225 Whitney Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Whitney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
225 Whitney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Whitney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Whitney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 225 Whitney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 225 Whitney Avenue offers parking.
Does 225 Whitney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Whitney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Whitney Avenue have a pool?
No, 225 Whitney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 225 Whitney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 225 Whitney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Whitney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Whitney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Whitney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 Whitney Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton