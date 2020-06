Amenities

new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Conveniently located near University of La Verne, Claremont Colleges as well as Cal Poly makes this an ideal location for students that want to live off campus. This tri-level, new construction home offers privacy as well as all the comforts of a home vs a dorm room. Inside you will find, new flooring, new paint, new appliances as well as indoor laundry. All rooms will have a new queen sized bed. This is a room rental listing, rooms are individually rented.