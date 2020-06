Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 2145 Victoria Way in North Pomona. This single story 3-bed 2-bath 2-car attached garage with bonus room will leave you and your family looking no further. Featuring designer-inspired modern bathrooms and kitchens, scraped wood flooring, ample size formal and informal living spaces with recessed lighting and energy efficient AC and windows. Come and take a look and make this house your home before it's gone.