2018 Las Vegas Avenue

Very cute 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment located in Pomona. This home is within very close distance to San Jose Elementary, Pomona Valley Hospital, Ted Greene Park, and Pomona High School. It is also in close proximity to the 10 freeway!



This unit features a good-sized living room right when you walk in. The kitchen includes lots of counter top and cabinet space. It can also fit a small kitchen table. Extra storage closet in hallway, perfect for linens! The bedroom is good-sized. Included with this home is a 1-car parking spot.



Utilities includes with rent: water, trash, and gardener!



**Small dogs only allowed**



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

