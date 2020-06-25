All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 2018 Las Vegas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
2018 Las Vegas Avenue
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:54 PM

2018 Las Vegas Avenue

2018 Las Vegas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2018 Las Vegas Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very cute 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment located in Pomona. This home is within very close distance to San Jose Elementary, Pomona Valley Hospital, Ted Greene Park, and Pomona High School. It is also in close proximity to the 10 freeway!

This unit features a good-sized living room right when you walk in. The kitchen includes lots of counter top and cabinet space. It can also fit a small kitchen table. Extra storage closet in hallway, perfect for linens! The bedroom is good-sized. Included with this home is a 1-car parking spot.

Utilities includes with rent: water, trash, and gardener!

**Small dogs only allowed**

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Las Vegas Avenue have any available units?
2018 Las Vegas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 2018 Las Vegas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Las Vegas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Las Vegas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Las Vegas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Las Vegas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Las Vegas Avenue offers parking.
Does 2018 Las Vegas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Las Vegas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Las Vegas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2018 Las Vegas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Las Vegas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2018 Las Vegas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Las Vegas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Las Vegas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 Las Vegas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 Las Vegas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton