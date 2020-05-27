All apartments in Pomona
1820 N. San Antonio

1820 N San Antonio Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1820 N San Antonio Ave, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
1820 N. San Antonio Available 03/01/19 Very Nice 3Bedroom Home for Rent in Pomona! - Completely remodeled, new paint, new laminate floors, and super clean.
This Single Family Home is located in Pomona, California. The home provides approximately 1139 square feet of living space. This property features 3 bedrooms., 1 bathroom. Home has been recently remodeled and has lots of storage space, garage and spacious back yard perfect for those family gatherings. Please contact our office for information 909-236-5401. Also visit our website helpmerentals.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3761214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 N. San Antonio have any available units?
1820 N. San Antonio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 1820 N. San Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
1820 N. San Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 N. San Antonio pet-friendly?
No, 1820 N. San Antonio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1820 N. San Antonio offer parking?
Yes, 1820 N. San Antonio offers parking.
Does 1820 N. San Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 N. San Antonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 N. San Antonio have a pool?
No, 1820 N. San Antonio does not have a pool.
Does 1820 N. San Antonio have accessible units?
No, 1820 N. San Antonio does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 N. San Antonio have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 N. San Antonio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 N. San Antonio have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 N. San Antonio does not have units with air conditioning.
