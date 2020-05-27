Amenities

garage recently renovated

1820 N. San Antonio Available 03/01/19 Very Nice 3Bedroom Home for Rent in Pomona! - Completely remodeled, new paint, new laminate floors, and super clean.

This Single Family Home is located in Pomona, California. The home provides approximately 1139 square feet of living space. This property features 3 bedrooms., 1 bathroom. Home has been recently remodeled and has lots of storage space, garage and spacious back yard perfect for those family gatherings. Please contact our office for information 909-236-5401. Also visit our website helpmerentals.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3761214)