1590 Sheridan Avenue

Amenities

dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Updated home with low maintenance front and backyard - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME BY CLICKING ON THE REQUEST BUTTON



This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath 1300 sq. ft. home in a great neighborhood features:

* 2 car garage

* Home sits on 8000 sq ft--> turf grass in backyard

* No carpet throughout home

* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint

* Central A/C



UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet

No Smoking allowed in this property

Dogs may be accepted upon approval. Remember to provide a photo.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Advent Property Management (Cal BRE Lic #01448692)

Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham

Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com

Phone: 909 296 5558 FOR QUICK RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME



(RLNE5393158)