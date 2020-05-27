All apartments in Pomona
1590 Sheridan Avenue

1590 Sheridan Avenue
Location

1590 Sheridan Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Updated home with low maintenance front and backyard - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME BY CLICKING ON THE REQUEST BUTTON

This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath 1300 sq. ft. home in a great neighborhood features:
* 2 car garage
* Home sits on 8000 sq ft--> turf grass in backyard
* No carpet throughout home
* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint
* Central A/C

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property
Dogs may be accepted upon approval. Remember to provide a photo.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management (Cal BRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham
Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com
Phone: 909 296 5558 FOR QUICK RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME

(RLNE5393158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Sheridan Avenue have any available units?
1590 Sheridan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1590 Sheridan Avenue have?
Some of 1590 Sheridan Avenue's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Sheridan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Sheridan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Sheridan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1590 Sheridan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1590 Sheridan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1590 Sheridan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1590 Sheridan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1590 Sheridan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Sheridan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1590 Sheridan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Sheridan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1590 Sheridan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Sheridan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1590 Sheridan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1590 Sheridan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1590 Sheridan Avenue has units with air conditioning.

