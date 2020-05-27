1590 Sheridan Avenue

Amenities
Updated home with low maintenance front and backyard - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME BY CLICKING ON THE REQUEST BUTTON
This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath 1300 sq. ft. home in a great neighborhood features:
* 2 car garage
* Home sits on 8000 sq ft--> turf grass in backyard
* No carpet throughout home
* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint
* Central A/C
UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property
Dogs may be accepted upon approval. Remember to provide a photo.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management (Cal BRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham
Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com
Phone: 909 296 5558 FOR QUICK RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME
(RLNE5393158)