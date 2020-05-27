All apartments in Pomona
1588 N Towne Avenue
1588 N Towne Avenue

1588 North Towne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1588 North Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and Cozy Single Family Home with great curb appeal. This beautiful Home offer 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Newly renovated with recess lighting, Dual Pane Sliding patio door, Tile Floor throughout the entire home for easy cleaning and maintenance. Updated and Nice Size kitchen with center island to entertain and gather family for the holidays. Huge Backyard with Remote Gate Access for Security and Privacy with tons of parking, fruit trees and a huge patio to entertained. Convenient located near shopping centers, restaurant, school and parks. This cozy home comes with central A/C and Heat and fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 N Towne Avenue have any available units?
1588 N Towne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1588 N Towne Avenue have?
Some of 1588 N Towne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 N Towne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1588 N Towne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 N Towne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1588 N Towne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1588 N Towne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1588 N Towne Avenue offers parking.
Does 1588 N Towne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1588 N Towne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 N Towne Avenue have a pool?
No, 1588 N Towne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1588 N Towne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1588 N Towne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 N Towne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1588 N Towne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1588 N Towne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1588 N Towne Avenue has units with air conditioning.
