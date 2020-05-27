1588 N Towne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and Cozy Single Family Home with great curb appeal. This beautiful Home offer 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Newly renovated with recess lighting, Dual Pane Sliding patio door, Tile Floor throughout the entire home for easy cleaning and maintenance. Updated and Nice Size kitchen with center island to entertain and gather family for the holidays. Huge Backyard with Remote Gate Access for Security and Privacy with tons of parking, fruit trees and a huge patio to entertained. Convenient located near shopping centers, restaurant, school and parks. This cozy home comes with central A/C and Heat and fresh paint.