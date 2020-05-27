1212 Mindo Dr

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Pomona - Awesome 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Pomona!
$200 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!
This home is available but in person showings are on paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided.If you are interested in the property please apply on line or contact us and we will send application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule a in person home showing prior to signing a lease.
Newly Updated
Open Floor Plan
Large Living Room with Fireplace
Spacious Kitchen with lots of storage
Custom Tile Backsplash
Lots of Natural Light
Newer Interior Paint
Wood and Tile Flooring throughout
New Dual Pane Windows
New Vertical Blinds
Central Air Conditioning
Very Large concrete backyard with Covered Patio
Storage Shed included
Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit
Raised Foundation
1 space inside gated driveway
Centrally Located
Gardening included
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$1,900 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law
This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
We accept all sources of income.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
(RLNE5277739)