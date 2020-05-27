All apartments in Pomona
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1212 Mindo Dr

1212 Mindo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Mindo Drive, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Pomona - Awesome 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Pomona!

$200 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!

This home is available but in person showings are on paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided.If you are interested in the property please apply on line or contact us and we will send application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule a in person home showing prior to signing a lease.

Newly Updated
Open Floor Plan
Large Living Room with Fireplace
Spacious Kitchen with lots of storage
Custom Tile Backsplash
Lots of Natural Light
Newer Interior Paint
Wood and Tile Flooring throughout
New Dual Pane Windows
New Vertical Blinds
Central Air Conditioning
Very Large concrete backyard with Covered Patio
Storage Shed included
Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit
Raised Foundation
1 space inside gated driveway
Centrally Located
Gardening included

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$1,900 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
We accept all sources of income.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5277739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Mindo Dr have any available units?
1212 Mindo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1212 Mindo Dr have?
Some of 1212 Mindo Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Mindo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Mindo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Mindo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Mindo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Mindo Dr offer parking?
No, 1212 Mindo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Mindo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Mindo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Mindo Dr have a pool?
No, 1212 Mindo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Mindo Dr have accessible units?
No, 1212 Mindo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Mindo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Mindo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Mindo Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1212 Mindo Dr has units with air conditioning.
