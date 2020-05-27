1212 Mindo Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Pomona - Awesome 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Pomona!



$200 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!



This home is available but in person showings are on paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided.If you are interested in the property please apply on line or contact us and we will send application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule a in person home showing prior to signing a lease.



Newly Updated

Open Floor Plan

Large Living Room with Fireplace

Spacious Kitchen with lots of storage

Custom Tile Backsplash

Lots of Natural Light

Newer Interior Paint

Wood and Tile Flooring throughout

New Dual Pane Windows

New Vertical Blinds

Central Air Conditioning

Very Large concrete backyard with Covered Patio

Storage Shed included

Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit

Raised Foundation

1 space inside gated driveway

Centrally Located

Gardening included



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$1,900 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!



This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



