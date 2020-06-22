All apartments in Pomona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

120 East Jefferson Avenue

120 East Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with a basement located in Pomona. This home is within close proximity to shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is close to the 10 freeway.

This home features a beautiful front porch, perfect for enjoying the amazing California weather. Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room and dining room. The living room includes a stunning fireplace, giving the room a very warm feel. Dining room features a built-in cabinet and dual doors that lead out to the front porch. Hardwood floors throughout the home and carpet in the hallway and one of the bedrooms. Very cute kitchen with plenty of pantry space and tiled counter tops. The single bathroom is good-sized with a bathtub.

This home includes a very spacious backyard with a citrus tree. **Gardener is included with the rent**. Below the home is a small basement, very rare for California. Long driveway, perfect for parking multiple cars.

Appliances Included but not warrantied: Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave

This home is a definite must see! Call today for your showing: (909) 360-2660 ext. 1 or visit 123mesa.com.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
120 East Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 120 East Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 120 East Jefferson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
120 East Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 East Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 120 East Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 120 East Jefferson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 120 East Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 East Jefferson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 120 East Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 120 East Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 120 East Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 East Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 East Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 East Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
