120 East Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with a basement located in Pomona. This home is within close proximity to shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is close to the 10 freeway.



This home features a beautiful front porch, perfect for enjoying the amazing California weather. Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room and dining room. The living room includes a stunning fireplace, giving the room a very warm feel. Dining room features a built-in cabinet and dual doors that lead out to the front porch. Hardwood floors throughout the home and carpet in the hallway and one of the bedrooms. Very cute kitchen with plenty of pantry space and tiled counter tops. The single bathroom is good-sized with a bathtub.



This home includes a very spacious backyard with a citrus tree. **Gardener is included with the rent**. Below the home is a small basement, very rare for California. Long driveway, perfect for parking multiple cars.



Appliances Included but not warrantied: Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave



This home is a definite must see! Call today for your showing: (909) 360-2660 ext. 1 or visit 123mesa.com.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.