12 Bluff Point Circle

Located in a highly desired Phillips Ranch neighborhood, this beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home comes with a lot of extras! The 2-Car Attached Garage provides generous space and a great front & backyard suitable for any recreational activities or entertaining family and friends. Walking into this home immediately gives a sense of the good things to come with its soaring cathedral ceilings and open inviting floorplan. The architecture of this home gives a feeling of formality with the sunken Living Room, Dining Room, & Family room. Enclosed bright Sunroom accessed from 2 sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. Situated in the Phillips Ranch community, this home is part of the Award Winning Diamond Ranch High School, near Cal Poly Pomona University and close to shopping & restaurants, & easy access to the 71 & 60 freeways. Come see this impressive home today!!! Contact 909-816-3257