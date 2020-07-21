All apartments in Pomona
12 Bluff Point Circle
12 Bluff Point Circle

Location

12 Bluff Point Circle, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a highly desired Phillips Ranch neighborhood, this beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home comes with a lot of extras! The 2-Car Attached Garage provides generous space and a great front & backyard suitable for any recreational activities or entertaining family and friends. Walking into this home immediately gives a sense of the good things to come with its soaring cathedral ceilings and open inviting floorplan. The architecture of this home gives a feeling of formality with the sunken Living Room, Dining Room, & Family room. Enclosed bright Sunroom accessed from 2 sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. Situated in the Phillips Ranch community, this home is part of the Award Winning Diamond Ranch High School, near Cal Poly Pomona University and close to shopping & restaurants, & easy access to the 71 & 60 freeways. Come see this impressive home today!!! Contact 909-816-3257

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Bluff Point Circle have any available units?
12 Bluff Point Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 12 Bluff Point Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12 Bluff Point Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Bluff Point Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12 Bluff Point Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 12 Bluff Point Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12 Bluff Point Circle offers parking.
Does 12 Bluff Point Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Bluff Point Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Bluff Point Circle have a pool?
No, 12 Bluff Point Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12 Bluff Point Circle have accessible units?
No, 12 Bluff Point Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Bluff Point Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Bluff Point Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Bluff Point Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Bluff Point Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
