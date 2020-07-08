All apartments in Pomona
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

1196 S Rebecca

1196 South Rebecca Street · No Longer Available
Location

1196 South Rebecca Street, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally remodeled and shows like a model home. This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit offers NEW upgraded flooring, appliances, sink, counter tops, kitchen cabinets, paint (interior & exterior) and sliding glass door. Good sized bedrooms with mirrored closets. White vinyl fencing around entire property offers privacy and security. Both units have their own separate entry with security cameras and gated entry. Inside laundry hook-ups. Large full bathroom with marble flooring and shower tile. It is all new, the tub, toilet, sink, vanity, flooring, tile and mirror. MUST SEE! Unit #2 of the Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and is also available and leases for $1800/mo. See separate listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1196 S Rebecca have any available units?
1196 S Rebecca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 1196 S Rebecca currently offering any rent specials?
1196 S Rebecca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1196 S Rebecca pet-friendly?
No, 1196 S Rebecca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1196 S Rebecca offer parking?
No, 1196 S Rebecca does not offer parking.
Does 1196 S Rebecca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1196 S Rebecca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1196 S Rebecca have a pool?
No, 1196 S Rebecca does not have a pool.
Does 1196 S Rebecca have accessible units?
No, 1196 S Rebecca does not have accessible units.
Does 1196 S Rebecca have units with dishwashers?
No, 1196 S Rebecca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1196 S Rebecca have units with air conditioning?
No, 1196 S Rebecca does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
