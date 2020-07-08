1196 S Rebecca

Amenities

Totally remodeled and shows like a model home. This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit offers NEW upgraded flooring, appliances, sink, counter tops, kitchen cabinets, paint (interior & exterior) and sliding glass door. Good sized bedrooms with mirrored closets. White vinyl fencing around entire property offers privacy and security. Both units have their own separate entry with security cameras and gated entry. Inside laundry hook-ups. Large full bathroom with marble flooring and shower tile. It is all new, the tub, toilet, sink, vanity, flooring, tile and mirror. MUST SEE! Unit #2 of the Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and is also available and leases for $1800/mo. See separate listing.