Pomona, CA
11 Goldstar Pl
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

11 Goldstar Pl

11 Goldstar Place · No Longer Available
Location

11 Goldstar Place, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A charming 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths modern condo for rent in a quiet highly desirable neighborhood in a Gated Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona. Lease Duration is 1year.

>>>>>>- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO - <<<<<<
60/57/71/15 Freeways
shops/restaurants/home depot/Costco

>>>>>> - NEARBY NEIGHBORHOODS - <<<<<<
Diamond Bar / Walnut / Chino / Rowland Heights / Hacienda Heights

>>>>>> - NEARBY SCHOOLS / COLLEGES WITHIN 3-5 MILES - <<<<<<
>>>Diamond Bar High School
>>>Cal Poly State University
>>>Mt. Sac city college
>>>Western University of Health and Science
>>>Devry university

>>> REFRIGERATOR - included in the unit with the lease for tenants to use unless you want to use your own.

## - Utilities and Trash Not Included - ## NO PETS ## NO SMOKING

CINDY 626.872.7373 TEXT FOR FASTER RESPONSE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Goldstar Pl have any available units?
11 Goldstar Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 11 Goldstar Pl have?
Some of 11 Goldstar Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Goldstar Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11 Goldstar Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Goldstar Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11 Goldstar Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 11 Goldstar Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11 Goldstar Pl does offer parking.
Does 11 Goldstar Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Goldstar Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Goldstar Pl have a pool?
No, 11 Goldstar Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11 Goldstar Pl have accessible units?
No, 11 Goldstar Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Goldstar Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Goldstar Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Goldstar Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Goldstar Pl has units with air conditioning.
