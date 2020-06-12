11 Goldstar Pl

>>>>>> - NEARBY SCHOOLS / COLLEGES WITHIN 3-5 MILES - <<<<<< >>>Diamond Bar High School >>>Cal Poly State University >>>Mt. Sac city college >>>Western University of Health and Science >>>Devry university
>>> REFRIGERATOR - included in the unit with the lease for tenants to use unless you want to use your own.
## - Utilities and Trash Not Included - ## NO PETS ## NO SMOKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
