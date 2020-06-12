11 Goldstar Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning refrigerator

A charming 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths modern condo for rent in a quiet highly desirable neighborhood in a Gated Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona. Lease Duration is 1year.



>>>>>>- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO - <<<<<<

60/57/71/15 Freeways

shops/restaurants/home depot/Costco



>>>>>> - NEARBY NEIGHBORHOODS - <<<<<<

Diamond Bar / Walnut / Chino / Rowland Heights / Hacienda Heights



>>>>>> - NEARBY SCHOOLS / COLLEGES WITHIN 3-5 MILES - <<<<<<

>>>Diamond Bar High School

>>>Cal Poly State University

>>>Mt. Sac city college

>>>Western University of Health and Science

>>>Devry university



>>> REFRIGERATOR - included in the unit with the lease for tenants to use unless you want to use your own.



## - Utilities and Trash Not Included - ## NO PETS ## NO SMOKING



CINDY 626.872.7373 TEXT FOR FASTER RESPONSE