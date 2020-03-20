3318 Smoketree Commons Dr

Amenities
Spacious 2br/2bath upper-floor condo in Pleasanton - Property Id: 297118
Beautiful and spacious condo in Vintage Hills neighborhood -- Smoketree Commons community. Vacant, move-in ready.
* 2 br / 2 bath, 938 sqft, spacious balcony, separate dining area
* Washer/Dryer in unit
* 1 car garage + extra parking space
* Extra clean, freshly painted, new water heater
* No neighbors above
* Highly-rated Pleasanton schools (Vintage hills elementary assigned), 3 preschools in walking distance
* Vaulted ceilings
* Wood-burning fireplace
* Beautiful territory with redwoods, outdoor heated pool and spa
* Condo overlooks Towny park with basketball courts and large playground for kids
* Starbucks, CVS, Orange Theory fitness, ColdStone Creamery, more bars and restaurants 5-10 min walk
* Shadow Cliffs park with trails, fishing, kayaking, swimmable lake and sand beach
* Livermore Wine Valley with award-winning Wineries - 10 min drive
* Pleasanton Downtown - 1.5 miles
* Monthly Rent: $2800 (trash included)
* Security Deposit: $2800
* Small pets - OK with $500 pet deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297118
