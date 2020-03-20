3318 Smoketree Commons Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Spacious 2br/2bath upper-floor condo in Pleasanton - Property Id: 297118



Beautiful and spacious condo in Vintage Hills neighborhood -- Smoketree Commons community. Vacant, move-in ready.



* 2 br / 2 bath, 938 sqft, spacious balcony, separate dining area

* Washer/Dryer in unit

* 1 car garage + extra parking space

* Extra clean, freshly painted, new water heater

* No neighbors above

* Highly-rated Pleasanton schools (Vintage hills elementary assigned), 3 preschools in walking distance

* Vaulted ceilings

* Wood-burning fireplace

* Beautiful territory with redwoods, outdoor heated pool and spa

* Condo overlooks Towny park with basketball courts and large playground for kids

* Starbucks, CVS, Orange Theory fitness, ColdStone Creamery, more bars and restaurants 5-10 min walk

* Shadow Cliffs park with trails, fishing, kayaking, swimmable lake and sand beach

* Livermore Wine Valley with award-winning Wineries - 10 min drive

* Pleasanton Downtown - 1.5 miles



* Monthly Rent: $2800 (trash included)

* Security Deposit: $2800

* Small pets - OK with $500 pet deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297118

Property Id 297118



(RLNE5864626)