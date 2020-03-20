All apartments in Pleasanton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

3318 Smoketree Commons Dr

3318 Smoketree Commons · (408) 439-5045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Pleasanton
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3318 Smoketree Commons, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Vintage Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 2br/2bath upper-floor condo in Pleasanton - Property Id: 297118

Beautiful and spacious condo in Vintage Hills neighborhood -- Smoketree Commons community. Vacant, move-in ready.

* 2 br / 2 bath, 938 sqft, spacious balcony, separate dining area
* Washer/Dryer in unit
* 1 car garage + extra parking space
* Extra clean, freshly painted, new water heater
* No neighbors above
* Highly-rated Pleasanton schools (Vintage hills elementary assigned), 3 preschools in walking distance
* Vaulted ceilings
* Wood-burning fireplace
* Beautiful territory with redwoods, outdoor heated pool and spa
* Condo overlooks Towny park with basketball courts and large playground for kids
* Starbucks, CVS, Orange Theory fitness, ColdStone Creamery, more bars and restaurants 5-10 min walk
* Shadow Cliffs park with trails, fishing, kayaking, swimmable lake and sand beach
* Livermore Wine Valley with award-winning Wineries - 10 min drive
* Pleasanton Downtown - 1.5 miles

* Monthly Rent: $2800 (trash included)
* Security Deposit: $2800
* Small pets - OK with $500 pet deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297118
Property Id 297118

(RLNE5864626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr have any available units?
3318 Smoketree Commons Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr have?
Some of 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Smoketree Commons Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasanton.
Does 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr does offer parking.
Does 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr has a pool.
Does 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr have accessible units?
No, 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 Smoketree Commons Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
