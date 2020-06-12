All apartments in Placentia
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

507 Dartmouth Drive

507 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Dartmouth Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious and well maintained 5 bedrooms, 3 bath home with large bonus room. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Main floor bedroom with adjacent bath which boasts a walk-in shower. Master bedroom with a large mirrored closet and a walk-in closet. Huge bonus room with built-ins and plantation shutters. kitchen cabinets with granite countertop, recessed lighting, refrigerator, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. The family room opens to the kitchen with a built-in wet bar and slider that leads you to the beautiful backyard. Formal living room with cathedral ceiling, a double-faced fireplace, conversation pit, and custom drapery. Formal dining room with high ceiling and recessed lighting. The backyard has flower beds, shrubs, a fire pit, and a recently resurfaced pool and spa. Three car attached garage with direct access and additional RV parking. Marble flooring throughout the main floor. Other features include double-paned windows, ceiling fans, whole house fan, mini blinds, plantation shutters, separate laundry room, and freshly painted interior and exterior. Property is located close to schools, library, parks, and the 57 and 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
507 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 507 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Dartmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 507 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Dartmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 507 Dartmouth Drive has a pool.
Does 507 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

