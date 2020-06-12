507 Dartmouth Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Spacious and well maintained 5 bedrooms, 3 bath home with large bonus room. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Main floor bedroom with adjacent bath which boasts a walk-in shower. Master bedroom with a large mirrored closet and a walk-in closet. Huge bonus room with built-ins and plantation shutters. kitchen cabinets with granite countertop, recessed lighting, refrigerator, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. The family room opens to the kitchen with a built-in wet bar and slider that leads you to the beautiful backyard. Formal living room with cathedral ceiling, a double-faced fireplace, conversation pit, and custom drapery. Formal dining room with high ceiling and recessed lighting. The backyard has flower beds, shrubs, a fire pit, and a recently resurfaced pool and spa. Three car attached garage with direct access and additional RV parking. Marble flooring throughout the main floor. Other features include double-paned windows, ceiling fans, whole house fan, mini blinds, plantation shutters, separate laundry room, and freshly painted interior and exterior. Property is located close to schools, library, parks, and the 57 and 91 freeways.