2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Petaluma, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1162 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Petaluma
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
185 Eagle Drive
185 Eagle Drive, Cotati, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1008 sqft
Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
7509 Camino Colegio
7509 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
The Terraces in Rohnert Park- Available June 1st - Light and Bright 2 bed / 2 full bath upper level Condo. One covered parking spot. Complex has Pool. One bedroom on 1st level, and Master on upper level with en-suite bath.
Results within 10 miles of Petaluma
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Novato
7 Units Available
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1460 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills and conveniently located near Historic Old Town Novato. Walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Grant Avenue, restaurants, and retail. Pet friendly. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1103 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1182 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1000 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Oakmont Village
1 Unit Available
314 Singing Brook Cr.
314 Singing Brook Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1538 sqft
Two bedroom on the Course in Oakmont, a Senior Community - Charming and comfortable. Two bedroom, Two bath, large living room, family room too. High ceilings. Residents must be over 55 yrs old (second tenant can be 45).
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
204 Tuscany Place
204 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Downstairs Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartments - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
166 Tuscany Place
166 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Upstairs Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit... We currently accept Short Term Leases! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Central Novato
1 Unit Available
1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105
1579 Novato Boulevard, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1252 sqft
SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF NOVATO. Feel like you're living at the TOP OF THE WORLD. Very spacious condo in a beautiful complex. The large living room has a gas fireplace and enclosed balcony.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Oakmont Village
1 Unit Available
8905 Oak Trail Dr.
8905 Oak Trail Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1275 sqft
Comfortable, Spacious and Great Yard: Oakmont Senior Community - Two bedroom, two, bath, single story, great private yard, enclosed and raised beds for veggies and flowers. Refrigerator included.
