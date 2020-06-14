52 Apartments for rent in Petaluma, CA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,183
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,518
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
Studio
$1,975
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
10 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,127
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
75 Rocca Drive
75 Rocca Drive, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
Nice single-story 4/2 West Petaluma Home - 75 Rocca Drive - *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at www.westgaterealestate.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
610 Keller Street
610 Keller Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1728 sqft
Lovely 3/2 Westside Home Within Walking Distance of Downtown Petaluma - 610 Keller Street - **Rental Applications Pending** *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we request that you fill out a guest card under the "contact us" and complete the "Tell

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
321 5th Street
321 5th Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1217 sqft
Remodeled House in Downtown Petaluma ~ Sonoma Marin Properties - Great home all on one level. Updated and pristine, with vintage charm. This home has fresh paint and new carpeting. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1506 Yarberry Dr
1506 Yarberry Drive, Petaluma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1537 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath 1,537 sq ft. East side Petaluma - A well thought out floor plan includes one bedroom and full bath downstairs with the remaining three bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Petaluma

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
7825 Montero Drive
7825 Montero Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1262 sqft
For Rent $2900 Security $3100 Movie in Special - *FIRST MONTH FREE* Ranch Style Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Patio deck w/ Backyard Walking Distance to SSU Washer/Dryer included Two Car Garage. Gardener Included. Please do not disturb tenants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7407 Monique Place
7407 Monique Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
2500 sqft
Available for a June 5th Move In~ Co Signers Accepted ~ Walk to SSU - Welcome to 7407 Monique Place in Rohnert Park. Walking distance to Starbucks, Parks, and SSU. This home has a living room, dining room, and seperate family room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1440 MUIR PLACE
1440 Muir Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2038 sqft
1440 MUIR PLACE Available 06/15/20 1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1176 sqft
552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Eagle Drive
185 Eagle Drive, Cotati, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1008 sqft
Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8915 Lancaster Drive
8915 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
1608 sqft
8915 Lancaster Drive Available 07/10/20 5 bedrooms, 2 baths Accepting Cosigners - Single level home with 5 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Laminate floor in family room, halls, and dining room. Small pet is negotiable. This home accepts co signers.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
272 Aguirre Way
272 Aguirre Way, Cotati, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Home in Cotati ~ - Available on June 5th. 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and one large loft. Call today for a showing. Covered porch. Attached 2 car garage. Only 2 years old. Applications on our website at www.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8032 MAMMOTH DRIVE
8032 Mammoth Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
8032 MAMMOTH DRIVE Available 06/15/20 8032 Mammoth Drive in Rohnert Park - This larger 5 bedroom/ 3 bathroom house is located in the desired M Section of Rohnert Park! Rental will come with all major appliances (refrigerator, washer and dryer and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1311 Milton Place
1311 Milton Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1442 sqft
One Level M Section with 2 car garage - Co-signers accepted - Great home in the M section of Rohnert Park. Close to SSU, Starbucks, schools, and park. There is an attached 2 car garage. Call us today! Applications at SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5905 Keegan Place
5905 Keegan Pl, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1936 sqft
5905 Keegan Place Available 07/01/20 New 3/2.5 in Beautiful K Section - Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath, 1936 Sq. Ft. single level home recently built in sought after K section. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included, along with stainless appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1329 Southwest Blvd. #B
1329 Southwest Boulevard, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
591 sqft
Cute upper-level 1bd. in Rohnert Park ~ Available ASAP - Clean, recently remodeled top-floor 1-bedroom apartment in central Rohnert Park location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1259 sqft
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Helman Lane
220 Helman Lane, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1088 sqft
Brand new beautifully designed 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bth energy efficient home is ready for you - Must see !! - This amazing completely remodel 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom Single family home is just waiting for you.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6704 Sturtevant Drive
6704 Sturtevant Drive, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2112 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single level home in Penngrove with large lot and beautifully landscaped - This beautiful single level home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with over 2,100 square feet and beautifully landscaped yards.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7109 Avenida Cala
7109 Avenida Cala, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1515 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom 2 bath Rohnert Park!! - This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now!! New Paint / New floors Upgrades throughout Living room/Family room/Dining room Newly remodeled kitchen, Fridge/ dishwasher/electric stove (Fridge not

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8034 Mason Drive
8034 Mason Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1883 sqft
8034 Mason Drive Available 06/19/20 M Section House - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story house in Rohnert Park M Section.
City Guide for Petaluma, CA

The name Petaluma comes from the Coast Miwok phrase for hill backside, referring to it's close proximity to Sonoma Mountain.

Located about 40 miles north of San Francisco, Petaluma, California is situated in Sonoma County. With a population of only 57,000 residents, it is a perfect location for people looking for an affordable small-town living. Very family friendly, more than 67 percent of the population of Petaluma lives in households with children under the age of 18. The weather is mild, and it is a great place to avoid cold winters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Petaluma, CA

Petaluma apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

