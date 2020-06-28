All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:00 AM

235 S Holliston Avenue

235 South Holliston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

235 South Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 2 bedroom in a lushly landscaped security building right across the street from Caltech. Also close to PCC and South Lake shopping. Large, open living space and dining room access a large balcony. Master features a large walk-in closet and full bath with dual sinks. Second bedroom conveniently located on opposite side of unit with second bath in hallway. Stacked washer/dryer in designated closet included. Two side-by-side parking spaces in subterranean garage. Gated pool & spa. Centralhot water included. Renters Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 S Holliston Avenue have any available units?
235 S Holliston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 S Holliston Avenue have?
Some of 235 S Holliston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 S Holliston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
235 S Holliston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 S Holliston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 235 S Holliston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 235 S Holliston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 235 S Holliston Avenue offers parking.
Does 235 S Holliston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 S Holliston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 S Holliston Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 235 S Holliston Avenue has a pool.
Does 235 S Holliston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 235 S Holliston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 235 S Holliston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 S Holliston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
