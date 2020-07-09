300 Via Corta

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

OCEAN VIEW, WALK TO BEACH & MALAGA COVE PLAZA. QUIET, ELEGANT, PROFESSIONAL ENVIRONMENT, PARK LIKE SETTING, ON-SITE MANAGER.

Large bright 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath offers spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and lovely ocean & pastoral views. Remodeled kitchen, incl. cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances (fridge, convection oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher). Remodeled bathrooms. Custom laminate wood flooring throughout. Property is uniquely convenient to beach, shops, banks, restaurants, the library, medical offices. Building includes gated subterranean parking for 1 car and secure building entry with intercom. Steps to laundry room on each floor; community pool / heated 6 months of the year, deck chairs & tables, and complementary gas grills. 100 yards top Malaga Cove Plaza; 1/4 mile to the bluffs. RESORT STYLE LIVING ALL YEAR ROUND. ELEVATOR SERVICES PARKING & ALL UNITS. SORRY, NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Upgraded marble fireplace surround & hearth in living room and privacy screen on balcony in master bedroom. AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 8th MOVE-IN... THE APARTMENT WILL BE DELIVERED METICULOUSLY AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND IMPECCABLY DETAILED