Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:50 PM

300 Via Corta

300 Via Corta · No Longer Available
Location

300 Via Corta, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
OCEAN VIEW, WALK TO BEACH & MALAGA COVE PLAZA. QUIET, ELEGANT, PROFESSIONAL ENVIRONMENT, PARK LIKE SETTING, ON-SITE MANAGER.
Large bright 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath offers spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and lovely ocean & pastoral views. Remodeled kitchen, incl. cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances (fridge, convection oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher). Remodeled bathrooms. Custom laminate wood flooring throughout. Property is uniquely convenient to beach, shops, banks, restaurants, the library, medical offices. Building includes gated subterranean parking for 1 car and secure building entry with intercom. Steps to laundry room on each floor; community pool / heated 6 months of the year, deck chairs & tables, and complementary gas grills. 100 yards top Malaga Cove Plaza; 1/4 mile to the bluffs. RESORT STYLE LIVING ALL YEAR ROUND. ELEVATOR SERVICES PARKING & ALL UNITS. SORRY, NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Upgraded marble fireplace surround & hearth in living room and privacy screen on balcony in master bedroom. AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 8th MOVE-IN... THE APARTMENT WILL BE DELIVERED METICULOUSLY AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND IMPECCABLY DETAILED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Via Corta have any available units?
300 Via Corta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 300 Via Corta have?
Some of 300 Via Corta's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Via Corta currently offering any rent specials?
300 Via Corta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Via Corta pet-friendly?
No, 300 Via Corta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 300 Via Corta offer parking?
Yes, 300 Via Corta offers parking.
Does 300 Via Corta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Via Corta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Via Corta have a pool?
Yes, 300 Via Corta has a pool.
Does 300 Via Corta have accessible units?
No, 300 Via Corta does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Via Corta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Via Corta has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Via Corta have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Via Corta does not have units with air conditioning.
