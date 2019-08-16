1808 Via Coronel

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Completely renovated with top of the line material. Brand new gourmet kitchen with Wolf 6 burner+griddle range. Viking double oven, huge centre island and Quartz counters. New master luxury spa bath with sunken tub and beautiful garden windows. New wood floor and marble floor throughout. Securely gated estate with sweeping "Queen Necklace" views to Malibu. Entering this grand estate through double electric gates, the sprawling grounds with nearly one acre parcel which offers the upmost in privacy and luxury living. Recently plastered pool and spa in secluded backyard. Large open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceiling in living room with amazing ocean and coastline views, secluded huge master suite retreat on end with 4 BR/2BA on other end plus and additional office or 6th BR off main living area and 1/2 bath. This beautiful home is equipped with top of line security system available at tenant's expense and tailored for corporate executive family.