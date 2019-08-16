All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
1808 Via Coronel
1808 Via Coronel

1808 via Coronel · No Longer Available
Location

1808 via Coronel, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
range
oven
Completely renovated with top of the line material. Brand new gourmet kitchen with Wolf 6 burner+griddle range. Viking double oven, huge centre island and Quartz counters. New master luxury spa bath with sunken tub and beautiful garden windows. New wood floor and marble floor throughout. Securely gated estate with sweeping "Queen Necklace" views to Malibu. Entering this grand estate through double electric gates, the sprawling grounds with nearly one acre parcel which offers the upmost in privacy and luxury living. Recently plastered pool and spa in secluded backyard. Large open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceiling in living room with amazing ocean and coastline views, secluded huge master suite retreat on end with 4 BR/2BA on other end plus and additional office or 6th BR off main living area and 1/2 bath. This beautiful home is equipped with top of line security system available at tenant's expense and tailored for corporate executive family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Via Coronel have any available units?
1808 Via Coronel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1808 Via Coronel have?
Some of 1808 Via Coronel's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Via Coronel currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Via Coronel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Via Coronel pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Via Coronel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1808 Via Coronel offer parking?
No, 1808 Via Coronel does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Via Coronel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Via Coronel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Via Coronel have a pool?
Yes, 1808 Via Coronel has a pool.
Does 1808 Via Coronel have accessible units?
No, 1808 Via Coronel does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Via Coronel have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Via Coronel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Via Coronel have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 Via Coronel does not have units with air conditioning.
