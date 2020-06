Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully maintained pool home in Palos Verdes Estates with breathtaking views. Living room with fireplace and wood floors opens up to a large, open balcony with gorgeous Ocean and sunset views. Very large kitchen with formal dining room. Master bedroom with own bath. cozy family room downstairs. separate laundry. an absolute must see.