1305 Via Romero Available 07/01/20 FOUR BEDROOM HOME PALOS VERDES ESTATES OCEAN VIEW HOME! - Come live the dream in this gorgeous Lunada Bay home nestled in the exceptional coastal lifestyle of Palos Verdes Estates. Boasting magnificent 180-degree views from Catalina Island to the Queen's necklace, this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home offers a special opportunity to any growing family. ~ Walking distance to some of the best public schools in Southern California and Lunada Bay Little League fields, this light and airy home offers plenty of room for entertaining and privacy for everyone to enjoy. ~ Featuring beamed cathedral ceilings, large dual sided fireplace, incredible views from the master suite, abundant storage, impressive balconies, in ground swimming pool, hot tub, pool/games room, exercise room, abundant storage, and 3-car garage this spacious home offers an incredible opportunity to have a home where everyone wants to hang out!



