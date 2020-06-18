All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
1305 Via Romero

1305 Via Romero · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Via Romero, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1305 Via Romero Available 07/01/20 FOUR BEDROOM HOME PALOS VERDES ESTATES OCEAN VIEW HOME! - Come live the dream in this gorgeous Lunada Bay home nestled in the exceptional coastal lifestyle of Palos Verdes Estates. Boasting magnificent 180-degree views from Catalina Island to the Queen's necklace, this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home offers a special opportunity to any growing family. ~ Walking distance to some of the best public schools in Southern California and Lunada Bay Little League fields, this light and airy home offers plenty of room for entertaining and privacy for everyone to enjoy. ~ Featuring beamed cathedral ceilings, large dual sided fireplace, incredible views from the master suite, abundant storage, impressive balconies, in ground swimming pool, hot tub, pool/games room, exercise room, abundant storage, and 3-car garage this spacious home offers an incredible opportunity to have a home where everyone wants to hang out!

(RLNE4011779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Via Romero have any available units?
1305 Via Romero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1305 Via Romero have?
Some of 1305 Via Romero's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Via Romero currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Via Romero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Via Romero pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Via Romero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1305 Via Romero offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Via Romero does offer parking.
Does 1305 Via Romero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Via Romero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Via Romero have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Via Romero has a pool.
Does 1305 Via Romero have accessible units?
No, 1305 Via Romero does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Via Romero have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Via Romero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Via Romero have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Via Romero does not have units with air conditioning.
