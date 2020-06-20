843 Marshall Drive

Amenities

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto. The large windows and sliding glass doors in the living area as well as large windows throughout the house allow for lots of natural light to shine through. The kitchen features granite countertops, custom cabinets, and electric cooktop. The house is about 1,591 square feet and has gleaming laminate hardwood floors throughout the house, washer/dryer in unit, 2-car garage, and large fenced front yard. The backyard has grass area along with small concrete patio on the side.



Centrally located in Palo Alto near Oregon Expressway, Stanford Shopping Mall, Greer Park, Edgewood Plaza and Highway 101.



Prestigious Palo Alto Schools : Palo Verde Elementary School, Jane Lathrop Stanford (JLS) Middle School, and Palo Alto High School (tenant to verify)



We are offering 12 months lease to qualified applicants. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.



Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.



Please feel free to take a virtual tour using the link below:

https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=APnXCIw59ECGs329wRFf9w



No Pets, No Smoking.



Professionally leased by Wilbur Properties, the leading agent for luxury homes in Silicon Valley CAL DRE# 00823559

WilburProperties.com



