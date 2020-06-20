All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

843 Marshall Drive

843 Marshall Drive · (650) 812-9446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

843 Marshall Drive, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Midtown Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 843 Marshall Drive · Avail. now

$6,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1591 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto. The large windows and sliding glass doors in the living area as well as large windows throughout the house allow for lots of natural light to shine through. The kitchen features granite countertops, custom cabinets, and electric cooktop. The house is about 1,591 square feet and has gleaming laminate hardwood floors throughout the house, washer/dryer in unit, 2-car garage, and large fenced front yard. The backyard has grass area along with small concrete patio on the side.

Centrally located in Palo Alto near Oregon Expressway, Stanford Shopping Mall, Greer Park, Edgewood Plaza and Highway 101.

Prestigious Palo Alto Schools : Palo Verde Elementary School, Jane Lathrop Stanford (JLS) Middle School, and Palo Alto High School (tenant to verify)

We are offering 12 months lease to qualified applicants. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.

Please feel free to take a virtual tour using the link below:
https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=APnXCIw59ECGs329wRFf9w

No Pets, No Smoking.

Professionally leased by Wilbur Properties, the leading agent for luxury homes in Silicon Valley CAL DRE# 00823559
WilburProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

