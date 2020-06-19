4149 El Camino Way

Amenities

This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals!



The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to the loft 3rd bedroom.

***3rd Bedroom is a loft room and is open to the 1st floor***



Living room is spacious with high ceilings, fire place, and lost of windows.

Off of the living room you have access to an additional large balcony.



The long kitchen provide tons of counter and cabinet space.



The large master bedroom give access to the side patios and features it's own master bathroom.



The oversized upstairs loft provides a big closet, Skylights, and can be used as a game room or bedroom!



At the very top of the unit you will have access to a shared Cozy and Unique rooftop patio.



Outstanding Palo Alto Schools!!!

- Juana Briones Elementary School

- Terman Middle School

- Henry M. Gunn High School

(Schools to be verified by applicant)



Close to Starbucks, restaurants, shops, public transportation.Very close to Google Headquarter and near Stanford University.



Features:

*1,400 sqft

*2 Stories

*Heat - No AC

*Fireplace

*2 Balconies

*2 Reserved Parking Spots

*Fitness Center

*Elevator

*Pets: Allowed with pet deposit.



?*Rent: $4,800

*Security Deposit: $4,800



*Asking for a 1 year lease minimum



TO APPLY ONLINE: lpmsiliconvalley.com



NOTE: Although the information about this property contained herein is considered to be from reliable sources, any prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

