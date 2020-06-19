All apartments in Palo Alto
4149 El Camino Way

4149 El Camino Way · (650) 469-8883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Charleston Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt. E · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
game room
parking
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225

This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals!

The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to the loft 3rd bedroom.
***3rd Bedroom is a loft room and is open to the 1st floor***

Living room is spacious with high ceilings, fire place, and lost of windows.
Off of the living room you have access to an additional large balcony.

The long kitchen provide tons of counter and cabinet space.

The large master bedroom give access to the side patios and features it's own master bathroom.

The oversized upstairs loft provides a big closet, Skylights, and can be used as a game room or bedroom!

At the very top of the unit you will have access to a shared Cozy and Unique rooftop patio.

Outstanding Palo Alto Schools!!!
- Juana Briones Elementary School
- Terman Middle School
- Henry M. Gunn High School
(Schools to be verified by applicant)

Close to Starbucks, restaurants, shops, public transportation.Very close to Google Headquarter and near Stanford University.

Features:
*1,400 sqft
*2 Stories
*Heat - No AC
*Fireplace
*2 Balconies
*2 Reserved Parking Spots
*Fitness Center
*Elevator
*Pets: Allowed with pet deposit.

?*Rent: $4,800
*Security Deposit: $4,800

*Asking for a 1 year lease minimum

?To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 or Jasmine at 347-235-9177

TO APPLY ONLINE: lpmsiliconvalley.com

NOTE: Although the information about this property contained herein is considered to be from reliable sources, any prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 El Camino Way have any available units?
4149 El Camino Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 El Camino Way have?
Some of 4149 El Camino Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 El Camino Way currently offering any rent specials?
4149 El Camino Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 El Camino Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4149 El Camino Way is pet friendly.
Does 4149 El Camino Way offer parking?
Yes, 4149 El Camino Way does offer parking.
Does 4149 El Camino Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 El Camino Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 El Camino Way have a pool?
No, 4149 El Camino Way does not have a pool.
Does 4149 El Camino Way have accessible units?
No, 4149 El Camino Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 El Camino Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4149 El Camino Way does not have units with dishwashers.
