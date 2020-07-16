74800 Sheryl Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with private patio and walk in closet. Ground level unit with no above unit has a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer in unit, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters. Work being done includes new vinyl flooring throughout, kitchen cabinets, sink, faucet, & lighting with dimmer, new paint throughout, bathroom vanities cabinets, sinks, & faucets, new bathrooms & kitchen sink & toilet angle stop valves. Both bedrooms have private entrances to separate bathrooms. Excellent floor plan in quiet gated community with clubhouse, two beautiful swimming pools and one hot tub. Lots of greenbelt areas throughout. Central A/C and heat. Unit is Unfurnished.