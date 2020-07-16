All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

74800 Sheryl Avenue

74800 Sheryl Avenue · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74800 Sheryl Avenue, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 817 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with private patio and walk in closet. Ground level unit with no above unit has a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer in unit, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters. Work being done includes new vinyl flooring throughout, kitchen cabinets, sink, faucet, & lighting with dimmer, new paint throughout, bathroom vanities cabinets, sinks, & faucets, new bathrooms & kitchen sink & toilet angle stop valves. Both bedrooms have private entrances to separate bathrooms. Excellent floor plan in quiet gated community with clubhouse, two beautiful swimming pools and one hot tub. Lots of greenbelt areas throughout. Central A/C and heat. Unit is Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74800 Sheryl Avenue have any available units?
74800 Sheryl Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 74800 Sheryl Avenue have?
Some of 74800 Sheryl Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74800 Sheryl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
74800 Sheryl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74800 Sheryl Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 74800 Sheryl Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 74800 Sheryl Avenue offer parking?
No, 74800 Sheryl Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 74800 Sheryl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74800 Sheryl Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74800 Sheryl Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 74800 Sheryl Avenue has a pool.
Does 74800 Sheryl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 74800 Sheryl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 74800 Sheryl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74800 Sheryl Avenue has units with dishwashers.
