Palm Desert, CA
74387 Peppergrass Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

74387 Peppergrass Street

74387 Peppergrass Street · (760) 687-2400
Location

74387 Peppergrass Street, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Panorama Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 74387 Peppergrass Street · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular 2 Bed Mid Century Pool Home - Featured in the current issue of Atomic Ranch Magazine, this spectacular remodeled mid century pool home is offered as a long term rental. Rental features lots of privacy with block walls surrounding this home. The backyard oasis features a pool and spa, gas fire pit, Bocce Ball court, covered patio and mountain views! Lots of natural light surround this home. The open concept design features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, concrete floors throughout, tasteful and modern furnishings all overlooking the backyard. Both bedrooms have access to the exterior and bathrooms have been updated with tiled showers and updated vanities. Other features include a two-car garage, laundry inside the home, and beautiful desert landscape. This home is conveniently located close to El Paseo, Westfield Mall, College of the Desert, and you'll only be a short drive away to shopping, restaurants and lots more! Come and make this your next home.

Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

(RLNE5783058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74387 Peppergrass Street have any available units?
74387 Peppergrass Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 74387 Peppergrass Street have?
Some of 74387 Peppergrass Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74387 Peppergrass Street currently offering any rent specials?
74387 Peppergrass Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74387 Peppergrass Street pet-friendly?
No, 74387 Peppergrass Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 74387 Peppergrass Street offer parking?
Yes, 74387 Peppergrass Street does offer parking.
Does 74387 Peppergrass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74387 Peppergrass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74387 Peppergrass Street have a pool?
Yes, 74387 Peppergrass Street has a pool.
Does 74387 Peppergrass Street have accessible units?
No, 74387 Peppergrass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 74387 Peppergrass Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 74387 Peppergrass Street does not have units with dishwashers.
