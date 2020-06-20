74387 Peppergrass Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool bocce court

Spectacular 2 Bed Mid Century Pool Home - Featured in the current issue of Atomic Ranch Magazine, this spectacular remodeled mid century pool home is offered as a long term rental. Rental features lots of privacy with block walls surrounding this home. The backyard oasis features a pool and spa, gas fire pit, Bocce Ball court, covered patio and mountain views! Lots of natural light surround this home. The open concept design features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, concrete floors throughout, tasteful and modern furnishings all overlooking the backyard. Both bedrooms have access to the exterior and bathrooms have been updated with tiled showers and updated vanities. Other features include a two-car garage, laundry inside the home, and beautiful desert landscape. This home is conveniently located close to El Paseo, Westfield Mall, College of the Desert, and you'll only be a short drive away to shopping, restaurants and lots more! Come and make this your next home.



Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.



All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



(RLNE5783058)