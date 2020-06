Amenities

Charming Sun filled Mid-Century Home located on the Shadow Mountain Golf Course in the heart of Palm Desert. Large open Foyer to enjoy those Starlight nights or just sitting in the cool evening watching your flat screen TV. Enter into a large great room w/fireplace and windows looking out at the golf course and Mountain Views. Spacious kitchen with separate formal dining. Large Master Bedroom w/flat screen TV. Bedroom two has a queen bed and bedroom three has two queen size beds all with there own bathrooms attached and flat screen TV's. Large pool with ample sun bathing area's and golf course views. 4K TV's in all bedrooms and great room. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants on famed El Paseo. Available all months!