Palm Desert, CA
73251 Joshua Tree St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

73251 Joshua Tree St

73251 Joshua Tree Street · (760) 834-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73251 Joshua Tree Street, Palm Desert, CA 92260
South Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 73251 Joshua Tree St · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath home w/ pool in Palm Desert **DESERT PROPERTIES** - Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath 3000 sqft. home with pool located at 73251 Joshua Tree St, close to EL Paseo & Westfield Shopping Center.

READY TO MOVE IN!!!

Pets on Approval!

For More Information Call CYNTHIA @ 760.574.7728

Desert Properties LLC
73301 HWY 111 Suite 200
Palm Desert Ca, 92260
www.RENTINPS.com
ALL Applicants; must have the following:
1. Verifiable Monthly Income of 3 Times The Rent
(proof of income required with either bank statements or check stubs)
2. No Prior Eviction or Felonies.
3.Good Rental History - 2 years minimum
4. If Applicant has never rented before and/or credit score below
650 Additional Security Deposit May

BE AWARE OF POTENCIAL SCAMMERS. TRUE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES WILL NEVER ASK FOR MONEY TO BE DEPOSITED INTOAN ACCOUNT, WIRED OR TRANSFERRED. MANAGEMENT COMPANIES WILL MEET YOU IN PERSON OR HAVE A LOCAL OFFICE AND WILL ONLY PROVIDE KEYS AFTER AN APPLICATION HAS BEEN SUBMITTED, AND LEASE IS SIGNED.
IF YOU SEE AN AD THAT LOOKS TO GOOD TO BE TRUE, IT PROBABLY IS!

(RLNE4787260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73251 Joshua Tree St have any available units?
73251 Joshua Tree St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
Is 73251 Joshua Tree St currently offering any rent specials?
73251 Joshua Tree St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73251 Joshua Tree St pet-friendly?
Yes, 73251 Joshua Tree St is pet friendly.
Does 73251 Joshua Tree St offer parking?
No, 73251 Joshua Tree St does not offer parking.
Does 73251 Joshua Tree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73251 Joshua Tree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73251 Joshua Tree St have a pool?
Yes, 73251 Joshua Tree St has a pool.
Does 73251 Joshua Tree St have accessible units?
No, 73251 Joshua Tree St does not have accessible units.
Does 73251 Joshua Tree St have units with dishwashers?
No, 73251 Joshua Tree St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73251 Joshua Tree St have units with air conditioning?
No, 73251 Joshua Tree St does not have units with air conditioning.
