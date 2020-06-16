Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath home w/ pool in Palm Desert **DESERT PROPERTIES** - Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath 3000 sqft. home with pool located at 73251 Joshua Tree St, close to EL Paseo & Westfield Shopping Center.



READY TO MOVE IN!!!



Pets on Approval!



For More Information Call CYNTHIA @ 760.574.7728



Desert Properties LLC

73301 HWY 111 Suite 200

Palm Desert Ca, 92260

www.RENTINPS.com

ALL Applicants; must have the following:

1. Verifiable Monthly Income of 3 Times The Rent

(proof of income required with either bank statements or check stubs)

2. No Prior Eviction or Felonies.

3.Good Rental History - 2 years minimum

4. If Applicant has never rented before and/or credit score below

650 Additional Security Deposit May



BE AWARE OF POTENCIAL SCAMMERS. TRUE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES WILL NEVER ASK FOR MONEY TO BE DEPOSITED INTOAN ACCOUNT, WIRED OR TRANSFERRED. MANAGEMENT COMPANIES WILL MEET YOU IN PERSON OR HAVE A LOCAL OFFICE AND WILL ONLY PROVIDE KEYS AFTER AN APPLICATION HAS BEEN SUBMITTED, AND LEASE IS SIGNED.

IF YOU SEE AN AD THAT LOOKS TO GOOD TO BE TRUE, IT PROBABLY IS!



(RLNE4787260)