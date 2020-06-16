All apartments in Palm Desert
69 Sutton Place

69 Sutton Place East · (760) 774-4853
Location

69 Sutton Place East, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Belmente Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2002 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available 2020 Season! This home has a great location just across from the Marriott Desert Springs Resort with shopping and restaurants a block or so away and newer furnishings. This three bedroom, three bath, pool home has a King in the Master, Queen in one guest and twins in the other. Both the Master and Queen bedrooms have attached baths. With both formal and informal living spaces, it will be a delight to have guests. The great room has a large television and wet bar for entertaining. There is a formal dining area, eating area in the kitchen and friends can sit at the breakfast bar and chat with the chef. There's room for everyone and more can fit on the patio. The backyard provides a long covered patio, grill, pool and spa. A great spot to enjoy our wonderful winter weather! April rate is $6500. Please call for off season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Sutton Place have any available units?
69 Sutton Place has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Sutton Place have?
Some of 69 Sutton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Sutton Place currently offering any rent specials?
69 Sutton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Sutton Place pet-friendly?
No, 69 Sutton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 69 Sutton Place offer parking?
No, 69 Sutton Place does not offer parking.
Does 69 Sutton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Sutton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Sutton Place have a pool?
Yes, 69 Sutton Place has a pool.
Does 69 Sutton Place have accessible units?
No, 69 Sutton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Sutton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Sutton Place has units with dishwashers.
