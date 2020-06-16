69 Sutton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available 2020 Season! This home has a great location just across from the Marriott Desert Springs Resort with shopping and restaurants a block or so away and newer furnishings. This three bedroom, three bath, pool home has a King in the Master, Queen in one guest and twins in the other. Both the Master and Queen bedrooms have attached baths. With both formal and informal living spaces, it will be a delight to have guests. The great room has a large television and wet bar for entertaining. There is a formal dining area, eating area in the kitchen and friends can sit at the breakfast bar and chat with the chef. There's room for everyone and more can fit on the patio. The backyard provides a long covered patio, grill, pool and spa. A great spot to enjoy our wonderful winter weather! April rate is $6500. Please call for off season rates.