Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities bbq/grill

Enjoy a spectacular large two bedroom + den with mountain views. The oversized patio with BBQ overlooks The Reserve Golf Club to the southeast. Tile floors, new carpeting in Master and ceiling fans throughout. Fireplace is located in the living room just below the big screen TV. Fully furnished. Available Short term $2400/month including $100cap on utilities. Weekly rentals possible. Avilable all weeks until December 28, 2019 except Thanksgiving week. Not available Jan-Apr 15, 2020.