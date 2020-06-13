Apartment List
/
CA
/
palm desert
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA

Finding an apartment in Palm Desert that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1315 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
73251 Joshua Tree St
73251 Joshua Tree Street, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3000 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath home w/ pool in Palm Desert **DESERT PROPERTIES** - Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath 3000 sqft. home with pool located at 73251 Joshua Tree St, close to EL Paseo & Westfield Shopping Center.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72600 Sun Valley Lane
72600 Sun Valley Lane, Palm Desert, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6100 sqft
Contemporary View Estate, Pool/Spa - Property Id: 266559 Custom built home on an elevated lot with expansive northern mountain and city views.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1347 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum) Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
72781 Fleetwood Cir
72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1223 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum! Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands! This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
72632 Raven Road
72632 Raven Road, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Stunning end unit with panoramic mountain views from Living, Dining and each bedroom. Great location, close to El Paseo, directly across the street from 1 of 2 sparkling pools and spas. Walk out your door to 26 miles of hiking and biking trails.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19 Ensenada Lane
19 Ensenada Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1992 sqft
Amazing, Upgraded 3B/3b, approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Beautiful Panoramic Mountain Views to the South and the West. Incrediblle entertaining yard that over looks a green belt which allows unobstructed Mountain Views.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
41655 Navarre Court
41655 Navarre Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1514 sqft
Great central Palm Desert location within the gated community of Casablanca. Light and open with high ceilings with tasteful prior updates to kitchens and baths. Open green area beyond enclosed back patio. Garage parking accommodates 2 cars.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Palm Desert Estates
1 Unit Available
45225 Sunset Ln - 2
45225 Sunset Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
775 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED. New tile, carpet and lighting. Open floor plan. Very nice DOWNSTAIRS unit with patio in front. Central air, all electric apartment. Brand new kitchen and bath cabinets with Granite Counter Tops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
42985 Warner Trl
42985 Warner Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1460 sqft
Welcome to desert living! This 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is for rent in the heart of central Palm Desert. This home features a laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 28

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
74530 Moss Rose Drive
74530 Moss Rose Drive, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
2432 sqft
Location, Location Location! This lovely 3 bedroom + den (including separate casita), and 3 bathrooms in over 2400 sq. feet of living space is ready for an immediate long term lease.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Desert
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
42471 May Pen Rd
42471 May Pen Road, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Residence - Property Id: 299926 Adorable 3 Bd / 2 Ba single family home on quiet residential street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
73905 Elizabeth Dr
73905 Elizabeth Drive, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
55+ Community of Tri Palms Estates. Manufactured home that contains 1,440 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Patio for entertaining. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
40825 Starlight Lane
40825 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1897 sqft
You don't want to miss this one! This 4 Bedroom Pool Home is located in a large lot with plenty exterior space for your enjoyment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Horizons
1 Unit Available
44850 Oro Grande Circle
44850 Oro Grande Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2813 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease in prestigious Desert Horizons Country Club. Making memories on vacation will be easy in this turnkey home that was remodeled in first class fashion.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Desert
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30680 Robert Road
30680 Robert Road, Thousand Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1619 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Thousand Palms Home - **Coming Soon** Very nice Thousand Palms home with a beautiful spacious back yard! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept, large kitchen, washer and dryer, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet, 3 car garage, small dogs

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68443 Paseo Real
68443 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Cathedral Canyon Country Club - Located in the heart of Cathedral City is this stunning condominium in a gated golf course community. Amenities everywhere plus a clubhouse restaurant! A beautiful 18-hole course with greenbelt nearly everywhere.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52420 Avenida Juarez
52420 Avenida Juarez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool/spa and private patio, and unobstructed mountain views. Ready for entertaining. Nestled in La Quinta Cove. Property is available furnished.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81648 Avenida De Baile
81648 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1295 sqft
2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
3 La Cerra Circle
3 La Cerra Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath 1320 sq. ft. Located on the 9th fairway in a nice cul-de-sac close to the main entrance. Pool just one unit away and just a block away from the clubhouse. Open floor plan with great natural light and courtyard entry.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palm Desert, CA

Finding an apartment in Palm Desert that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Desert 3 BedroomsPalm Desert Apartments with Balcony
Palm Desert Apartments with GaragePalm Desert Apartments with GymPalm Desert Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Desert Apartments with ParkingPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Desert Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Desert Furnished ApartmentsPalm Desert Luxury PlacesPalm Desert Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College