142 Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Desert apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43922 Warner Trail
43922 Warner Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2137 sqft
Three bedroom pool home featuring expanded large family room. Open living and dining kitchen concept featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, plenty storage, kitchen island and bay windows perfect for breakfast nook.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
225 Paseo Gregario
225 Paseo Gregario, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1270 sqft
This Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in The Spanish Walk community is the perfect place to call home! This end-unit condo features include tile flooring throughout common areas, great room, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
38645 Dahlia Way
38645 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1549 sqft
Available for summer months for $2,500/mo. Adorable condo with absolutely gorgeous views! Available for monthly or seasonal. Very cute, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath condo in the popular Palm Valley Country Club.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43530 Via Badalona
43530 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1536 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
102 Don Miguel Circle
102 Don Miguel Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1656 sqft
Gorgeous remodel on this end unit 30plan with rare private sideyard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
432 S Sierra Madre
432 Sierra Madre South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1584 sqft
Lovely 30 Plan, 2 bedrooms (King & Twins), Plus Den with convertible sleeper sofa (Full). Breakfast nook in kitchen. Attached Garage, North facing Patio over double wide fairway. Newer tiled flooring with carpet bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
413 Tava Lane
413 Tava Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1288 sqft
Now available! Great opportunity for this 2 bedroom plus den/office in the heart of Palm Desert. Tile flooring downstairs. Granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans. Private patio. Double car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palm Desert Resort
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Available 2021 SEASON. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palma Village Groves
74105 De Anza Way
74105 De Anza Way, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1232 sqft
The Property has an enormous backyard with ample room for a Pool and Spa along with great mountain views.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
38940 Tandika Trails Trail
38940 Tandika Trail North, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2520 sqft
Beautiful Palm Springs feel home that surrounds the pool. Perfect for high-end or two families. Gorgeous setting for gatherings and parties.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
74217 Fairway Drive
74217 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Adorable South Palm Desert charmer! 3 bedroom/2 Bath open floor concept. All living room windows expose a gorgeous view of a backyard oasis, complete with a Spanish water fountain. Newer A/C and pool equipment.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
279 Tava Lane Lane
279 Tava Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
965 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath located in the gated Mountain View on the quite interior green belt. private courtyard patio with European feel to enjoy your morning coffee and out door dinning. Upgraded condo with lots of built-ins. has a two car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
76235 Poppy Lane
76235 Poppy Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1330 sqft
Leased from June 1 2019 - March 31 2020. Call for Rates! Fabulous Palm Valley Country Club GOLF COURSE Condo, available Turnkey Furnished. Call Listing Office for showing arrangements and availability.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
72771 Citrus Court
72771 Citrus Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1350 sqft
Great location! Seasonal rental $3000/mo...November thru April. Off season $1900.00...May thru October. Lovely two bedroom two bath condo with two car garage. Fully furnished with everything you need for a pleasant stay.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palma Village Groves
44842 Ramona Avenue
44842 Ramona Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1778 sqft
Palm Desert - great area! Nestled in a private driveway - with great shade tree and front an back yards - this home has new carpet, new paint, great landscaping and great location.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
290 San Vicente
290 San Vincente Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1303 sqft
Great 20 plan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on a great cul de sac street in the ehart of Monterey Country Club. Several upgrades abound and located on the golfcourse.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
73149 Haystack Road
73149 Haystack Road, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1749 sqft
South Palm Desert location up highway 74, ready for you to lease. Traditional three bedroom home, two baths, cathedral ceilings. formal living room, family room and open kitchen with large breakfast island. Enjoy the large lot with pool and spa.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
41655 Navarre Court
41655 Navarre Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1514 sqft
Great central Palm Desert location within the gated community of Casablanca. Light and open with high ceilings with tasteful prior updates to kitchens and baths. Open green area beyond enclosed back patio. Garage parking accommodates 2 cars.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
48593 Oakwood Way
48593 Oakwood Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1786 sqft
Offered as turnkey furnished long term lease at $2,400/month or seasonal at $4,000/month. Somerset in South Palm Desert, a most desirable location. Close to El Paseo yet away from traffic noise.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
648 Red Arrow Trail
648 Red Arrow Trail, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1706 sqft
Rare 2 master bedroom suites with 2 private baths with stainless kitchen appliances. Great location across from a community pool and spa. Enjoy sun in large completely private enclosed south facing patio adjacent to the detached 2 car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
74225 Candlewood Street
74225 Candlewood Street, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
74225 Candlewood Street Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
74210 Fairway Drive
74210 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1989 sqft
Relax in this charming home reminiscent of a European country villa. Originally built in 1947, the home was remodeled in 2006 while retaining 1940's character. From the large corner lot with beautiful landscaping, enter an Oasis.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palm Desert, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Desert apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

