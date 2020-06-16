All apartments in Palm Desert
43695 Calle Las Brisas W

43695 Calle Las Brisas West · (951) 440-6029
Location

43695 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Breezes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Your Palm Desert vacation home awaits you! Across the street from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, located in a very desired gated community of Desert Breezes. This vacation home is surrounded by the breathtaking natural beauty of the San Jacinto mountain ranges and it's desert lifestyle at it's best. Ideal location close to dining, tennis, golf, movie theatres, shopping and more!

The courtyard is perfect for barbecuing and enjoying the outdoor living space. This home is newly remodeled with a light & bright elegant feel. An open floor plan with vaulted 15 foot ceilings. As you enter the Great Room you will find a 55 inch TV with a stone fireplace and comfortable seating. It is equipped with FIOS TV and over 150 channels and Nationwide calling including Canada.

The master suite features a King bed, 43 inch TV, an en-suite bathroom, walk in extra large shower, double vanities, a large walk in closet, and direct access to the courtyard.

The second master bedroom is on the other side of the house and features a Queen bed, 43 inch TV, two large mirrored closets, en-suite bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities. You will find a fully equipped laundry area with sink in the 2 car attached garage with plenty of guest parking across the way. Available for Coachella and Stagecoach events. Minimum one month stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

