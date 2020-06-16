43695 Calle Las Brisas W

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage guest parking media room tennis court

Your Palm Desert vacation home awaits you! Across the street from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, located in a very desired gated community of Desert Breezes. This vacation home is surrounded by the breathtaking natural beauty of the San Jacinto mountain ranges and it's desert lifestyle at it's best. Ideal location close to dining, tennis, golf, movie theatres, shopping and more!



The courtyard is perfect for barbecuing and enjoying the outdoor living space. This home is newly remodeled with a light & bright elegant feel. An open floor plan with vaulted 15 foot ceilings. As you enter the Great Room you will find a 55 inch TV with a stone fireplace and comfortable seating. It is equipped with FIOS TV and over 150 channels and Nationwide calling including Canada.



The master suite features a King bed, 43 inch TV, an en-suite bathroom, walk in extra large shower, double vanities, a large walk in closet, and direct access to the courtyard.



The second master bedroom is on the other side of the house and features a Queen bed, 43 inch TV, two large mirrored closets, en-suite bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities. You will find a fully equipped laundry area with sink in the 2 car attached garage with plenty of guest parking across the way. Available for Coachella and Stagecoach events. Minimum one month stay.