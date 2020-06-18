All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:48 AM

43376 Cook St

43376 Cook St · (760) 641-7226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43376 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
This highly sought after unit is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished condo has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile in living- dining area and hallway, carpet in bedrooms, LED lights are some of the many upgrades. Washer and dryer in unit. Private enclosed patio. Palm Lakes offers a fitness center with new machines and sauna, 2 community pools, tennis, volleyball and pickle ball courts. Great location near shopping and dining. Landlord pays HOA dues, water and trash. All applicants must have the following: All adults must apply and participate in credit, criminal background, and eviction screening through Apply Connect. No bankruptcy within the past 2 years, no prior evictions, good rental history. No co-signers. Verifiable monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent. Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43376 Cook St have any available units?
43376 Cook St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 43376 Cook St have?
Some of 43376 Cook St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43376 Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
43376 Cook St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43376 Cook St pet-friendly?
No, 43376 Cook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 43376 Cook St offer parking?
No, 43376 Cook St does not offer parking.
Does 43376 Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43376 Cook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43376 Cook St have a pool?
Yes, 43376 Cook St has a pool.
Does 43376 Cook St have accessible units?
No, 43376 Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 43376 Cook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43376 Cook St has units with dishwashers.
