43376 Cook St

Amenities
This highly sought after unit is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished condo has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile in living- dining area and hallway, carpet in bedrooms, LED lights are some of the many upgrades. Washer and dryer in unit. Private enclosed patio. Palm Lakes offers a fitness center with new machines and sauna, 2 community pools, tennis, volleyball and pickle ball courts. Great location near shopping and dining. Landlord pays HOA dues, water and trash. All applicants must have the following: All adults must apply and participate in credit, criminal background, and eviction screening through Apply Connect. No bankruptcy within the past 2 years, no prior evictions, good rental history. No co-signers. Verifiable monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent. Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance before move in.