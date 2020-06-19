610 Kentwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Beautiful N. Oxnard home on shady tree-lined street 4+3 w/ 2-Car garage - For lease and available Now!

Beautiful North Oxnard 4 bedroom, 3 bath Single Family Home on quiet, shady tree-lined street.

A wide-open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, and tons of windows and natural light.

The living room with gas starter fireplace is open to the kitchen and dining area.

In the peaceful backyard you will find the following trees, Meyer lemon, Satsuma tangerine, Mexican lime, Haas avocado, Mission fig in addition to Amaryllis, Gardenia, Lily, Hyacinth, among others, and a wonderful Satillo tiled patio/courtyard area.

One bathroom has a Jacuzzi soaking bathtub plus the property features Central A/C and a 2-Car attached garage.

Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are included.

Gardener included. Utilities are tenant responsibility.

A pet may be considered with larger deposit.



(RLNE5771856)