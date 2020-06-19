All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

610 Kentwood Drive

610 Kentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

610 Kentwood Drive, Oxnard, CA 93030
Carriage Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful N. Oxnard home on shady tree-lined street 4+3 w/ 2-Car garage - For lease and available Now!
Beautiful North Oxnard 4 bedroom, 3 bath Single Family Home on quiet, shady tree-lined street.
A wide-open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, and tons of windows and natural light.
The living room with gas starter fireplace is open to the kitchen and dining area.
In the peaceful backyard you will find the following trees, Meyer lemon, Satsuma tangerine, Mexican lime, Haas avocado, Mission fig in addition to Amaryllis, Gardenia, Lily, Hyacinth, among others, and a wonderful Satillo tiled patio/courtyard area.
One bathroom has a Jacuzzi soaking bathtub plus the property features Central A/C and a 2-Car attached garage.
Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are included.
Gardener included. Utilities are tenant responsibility.
A pet may be considered with larger deposit.

(RLNE5771856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Kentwood Drive have any available units?
610 Kentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxnard, CA.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Kentwood Drive have?
Some of 610 Kentwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Kentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 Kentwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Kentwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Kentwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 610 Kentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 610 Kentwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 610 Kentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Kentwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Kentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 610 Kentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 610 Kentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 610 Kentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Kentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Kentwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
