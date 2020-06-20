4298 Tradewinds Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel bbq/grill

Live on the Waterfront! - A real beauty in a quiet location. This single level top floor condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, office, with 1735 sq ft!

White-sails has fabulous floor plans with dual master suites, spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. This south facing condo shows light and bright with neutral tile floors, shutters throughout with a huge balcony for barbecues. This building sits on the water so you enjoy all the harbor activities, however you do not have a water view.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787673)