4298 Tradewinds Dr
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

4298 Tradewinds Dr

4298 Tradewinds Drive · (805) 521-3501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4298 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035
Channel Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4298 Tradewinds Dr · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1735 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Live on the Waterfront! - A real beauty in a quiet location. This single level top floor condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, office, with 1735 sq ft!
White-sails has fabulous floor plans with dual master suites, spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. This south facing condo shows light and bright with neutral tile floors, shutters throughout with a huge balcony for barbecues. This building sits on the water so you enjoy all the harbor activities, however you do not have a water view.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4298 Tradewinds Dr have any available units?
4298 Tradewinds Dr has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 4298 Tradewinds Dr have?
Some of 4298 Tradewinds Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4298 Tradewinds Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4298 Tradewinds Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4298 Tradewinds Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4298 Tradewinds Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 4298 Tradewinds Dr offer parking?
No, 4298 Tradewinds Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4298 Tradewinds Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4298 Tradewinds Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4298 Tradewinds Dr have a pool?
No, 4298 Tradewinds Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4298 Tradewinds Dr have accessible units?
No, 4298 Tradewinds Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4298 Tradewinds Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4298 Tradewinds Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
