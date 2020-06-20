All apartments in Oxnard
Find more places like 3334 Sunset Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxnard, CA
/
3334 Sunset Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3334 Sunset Lane

3334 Sunset Lane · (805) 648-1851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxnard
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3334 Sunset Lane · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Modern Living on Hollywood Beach!! - Modern Harbor Walk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Loft has a highly desirable location overlooking the Channel Islands Harbor! The living room features cathedral ceilings with a step down seating area to enjoy relaxing next to your fireplace. The kitchen opens up to your dining room with beautiful cabinetry featuring built-in wine storage with a gas stove and dishwasher provided. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with private en-suite bathrooms and a separate loft area perfect to be used as an office, playroom or additional family room!

Attached double car garage parking with automatic opener and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy the beautiful summer weather on your patio off the dining room or private upstairs balcony off the loft. The Harborwalk Condos have many desirable amenities including nicely landscaped common grounds, four swimming pools and two tennis courts! Just steps to the beachfront access and in walking distance of Channel Islands Harbor restaurants, shopping, famous Ms. Olsen’s and farmers market on Sundays! This prime beach location is not going to last long!

Lease Terms: Month To Month

Sorry, this is a no pets property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 Sunset Lane have any available units?
3334 Sunset Lane has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 3334 Sunset Lane have?
Some of 3334 Sunset Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Sunset Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3334 Sunset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 3334 Sunset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3334 Sunset Lane does offer parking.
Does 3334 Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 Sunset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Sunset Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3334 Sunset Lane has a pool.
Does 3334 Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 3334 Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 Sunset Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3334 Sunset Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St
Oxnard, CA 93033
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road
Oxnard, CA 93033
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane
Oxnard, CA 93035
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St
Oxnard, CA 93036

Similar Pages

Oxnard 1 BedroomsOxnard 2 Bedrooms
Oxnard Apartments with BalconyOxnard Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxnard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CA
West Hollywood, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Goleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center
Channel Islands

Apartments Near Colleges

Oxnard CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity