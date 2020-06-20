3334 Sunset Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Modern Living on Hollywood Beach!! - Modern Harbor Walk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Loft has a highly desirable location overlooking the Channel Islands Harbor! The living room features cathedral ceilings with a step down seating area to enjoy relaxing next to your fireplace. The kitchen opens up to your dining room with beautiful cabinetry featuring built-in wine storage with a gas stove and dishwasher provided. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with private en-suite bathrooms and a separate loft area perfect to be used as an office, playroom or additional family room!



Attached double car garage parking with automatic opener and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy the beautiful summer weather on your patio off the dining room or private upstairs balcony off the loft. The Harborwalk Condos have many desirable amenities including nicely landscaped common grounds, four swimming pools and two tennis courts! Just steps to the beachfront access and in walking distance of Channel Islands Harbor restaurants, shopping, famous Ms. Olsen’s and farmers market on Sundays! This prime beach location is not going to last long!



Lease Terms: Month To Month



Sorry, this is a no pets property.



(RLNE5817275)