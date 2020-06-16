3073 Orleans Lane

Amenities

Please include your answers below in your initial message to be considered.

This charming townhouse situated in the desirable Riverpark Neighborhood Community is one not to miss! Private Bachelor unit (private entrance from the other part of the townhouse), great views of East Park, available starting somewhere between July 15th and August 5th (if you can’t move in during this range please don’t apply)

Lots of street parking

Large shower

All utilities & wifi included (assuming it is not abused)

AC and dual paned windows

Email for more pictures, include your full contact info, move in timeline and lease preferences

Include your basic information and as much details as you can.

Pets might be considered with an additional pet deposit



In general, we are looking for the following qualifications:

- Credit score of 675+

- Good credit history

- Gross income 3x the rent

- Clear source of monthly income

- Excellent references

- No criminal or eviction history

- No smoking of any kind

- There is no kitchen, just some kitchen items included, so if you like to cook a lot this is not the place for you, sorry.



There is a duplicate listing somehow that someone else posted that is incorrect. This is the right listing.

If interested please respond with all of these questions answered to be considered:

1) Date of move in needed (how soon?)

2) length of occupancy preference (month to month, 6 months, ?)

3) # of tenants

4) credit score - if it’s below 650 please provide explanation and how we can be assured of your rental payment

5) pets?

6) confirm no smoking of any kind

7) what you hope to be able to cook, since there is no kitchen, only a few appliances provided, no kitchen sink)

8) special requests or questions



Thanks so much,

Wendy