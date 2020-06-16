All apartments in Oxnard
3073 Orleans Lane
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

3073 Orleans Lane

3073 Orleans Lane
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3073 Orleans Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036
Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Please include your answers below in your initial message to be considered.
This charming townhouse situated in the desirable Riverpark Neighborhood Community is one not to miss! Private Bachelor unit (private entrance from the other part of the townhouse), great views of East Park, available starting somewhere between July 15th and August 5th (if you can’t move in during this range please don’t apply)
Lots of street parking
Large shower
All utilities & wifi included (assuming it is not abused)
AC and dual paned windows
Email for more pictures, include your full contact info, move in timeline and lease preferences
Include your basic information and as much details as you can.
Pets might be considered with an additional pet deposit

In general, we are looking for the following qualifications:
- Credit score of 675+
- Good credit history
- Gross income 3x the rent
- Clear source of monthly income
- Excellent references
- No criminal or eviction history
- No smoking of any kind
- There is no kitchen, just some kitchen items included, so if you like to cook a lot this is not the place for you, sorry.

There is a duplicate listing somehow that someone else posted that is incorrect. This is the right listing.
If interested please respond with all of these questions answered to be considered:
 1) Date of move in needed (how soon?)
2) length of occupancy preference (month to month, 6 months, ?)
3) # of tenants
4) credit score - if it’s below 650 please provide explanation and how we can be assured of your rental payment
5) pets?
6) confirm no smoking of any kind
7) what you hope to be able to cook, since there is no kitchen, only a few appliances provided, no kitchen sink)
8) special requests or questions

Thanks so much,
Wendy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3073 Orleans Lane have any available units?
3073 Orleans Lane has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 3073 Orleans Lane have?
Some of 3073 Orleans Lane's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3073 Orleans Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3073 Orleans Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3073 Orleans Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3073 Orleans Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3073 Orleans Lane offer parking?
No, 3073 Orleans Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3073 Orleans Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3073 Orleans Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3073 Orleans Lane have a pool?
No, 3073 Orleans Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3073 Orleans Lane have accessible units?
No, 3073 Orleans Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3073 Orleans Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3073 Orleans Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
