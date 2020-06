Amenities

1421 Ebb Court Available 07/01/20 Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled. It has new flooring and fresh paint and brand new windows through out the kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and new granite counter tops and lots of pantry space. All bedrooms are located upstairs with all new carpet in all bedrooms and hallways. There is a large backyard with plenty a room to entertain. This home is just a few blocks away from the Seabridge Marina area with boating, dining, and shopping.



*Pet friendly

*Maximum occupancy 7 people.

*Attached 2 car garage

*Washer and Dryer hookups in garage



