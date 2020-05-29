All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

831 South Park Vine

831 South Park Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

831 South Park Vine Street, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff9b2ed036 ---- Here is your opportunity to settle into an upgraded spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This home boasts laminate flooring throughout, central AC and heat, three bedrooms upstairs, a 1/2 bath down with a 3/4 bath in the master, and a full bath in the upstairs hall. The kitchen has nice dark wood cabinets, upgraded countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Also included is direct access to a 2 car garage, has a pet friendly backyard with pavers and fruit trees, a step down living room along with a brick fireplace, and access to a green belt/park. Washer and dryer hook-ups and storage space available in the garage. This property will not last long! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum. Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 1977 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardener Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage Flooring: Laminate, Tile Yard: Front and backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture). APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Central Ac And Heat Two Car Garage Washer And Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 South Park Vine have any available units?
831 South Park Vine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 South Park Vine have?
Some of 831 South Park Vine's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 South Park Vine currently offering any rent specials?
831 South Park Vine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 South Park Vine pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 South Park Vine is pet friendly.
Does 831 South Park Vine offer parking?
Yes, 831 South Park Vine offers parking.
Does 831 South Park Vine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 South Park Vine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 South Park Vine have a pool?
No, 831 South Park Vine does not have a pool.
Does 831 South Park Vine have accessible units?
No, 831 South Park Vine does not have accessible units.
Does 831 South Park Vine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 South Park Vine has units with dishwashers.

