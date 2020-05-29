831 South Park Vine

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff9b2ed036 ---- Here is your opportunity to settle into an upgraded spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This home boasts laminate flooring throughout, central AC and heat, three bedrooms upstairs, a 1/2 bath down with a 3/4 bath in the master, and a full bath in the upstairs hall. The kitchen has nice dark wood cabinets, upgraded countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Also included is direct access to a 2 car garage, has a pet friendly backyard with pavers and fruit trees, a step down living room along with a brick fireplace, and access to a green belt/park. Washer and dryer hook-ups and storage space available in the garage. This property will not last long! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum. Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 1977 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardener Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage Flooring: Laminate, Tile Yard: Front and backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture). APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Central Ac And Heat Two Car Garage Washer And Dryer Hook Ups