1333 E Orange Grove Ave
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1333 E Orange Grove Ave

1333 East Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1333 East Orange Grove Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
1333 E Orange Grove Ave Available 06/01/20 1333 E Orange Grove Ave Pool Home - Available - Single Family Pool Home. 4 bedroom 2 bath. Walking distance to Plaza and Chapman University.

(RLNE4824002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 E Orange Grove Ave have any available units?
1333 E Orange Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1333 E Orange Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1333 E Orange Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 E Orange Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1333 E Orange Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1333 E Orange Grove Ave offer parking?
No, 1333 E Orange Grove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1333 E Orange Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 E Orange Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 E Orange Grove Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1333 E Orange Grove Ave has a pool.
Does 1333 E Orange Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 1333 E Orange Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 E Orange Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 E Orange Grove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 E Orange Grove Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 E Orange Grove Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
