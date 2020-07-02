All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

71 Cerrero Court

71 Cerrero Court · (949) 933-5079
Location

71 Cerrero Court, Orange County, CA 92679

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1704 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Here’s an exciting opportunity for a better-than-new, highly upgraded home with all the work done for you! With $90K in builder upgrades and $60K in landscaping and owner improvements, move right in and start enjoying everything this 1,704 sq. ft. open concept floorplan has to offer. The Arandano model provides the ease of single-level living with a large great room, dream kitchen and separate dining area, sizeable front Bedroom, and optional 3rd Bedroom, Office, or Sitting/Front room. Thoughtfully isolated from daily activity is a large Master Suite with spa-like bath, and walk-in closet. Extending your living space is the inviting, open on one side “Ranch Room” where you can watch TV by the cozy fireplace, lounge in the shade, or fire up the barbeque for some al fresco dining. The large 4,502 sq. ft. yard is private and pastoral with a thru-view of distant hills, unique landscaping, and enchanting night lights. Arandano is the only model with direct driveway and garage access from the street, providing parking for 4 vehicles. Garage has a large window, extensive built-in storage and beautiful epoxy floor. Enjoy refreshing ocean breezes on the front porch or take a short stroll to the exclusive 55+ resort style “Outlook” with many amenities including salt water pool and new Jacuzzi. Of note, this home is located well away from the noise, dirt, and inconvenience of ongoing new construction by the builder.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Cerrero Court have any available units?
71 Cerrero Court has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Cerrero Court have?
Some of 71 Cerrero Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Cerrero Court currently offering any rent specials?
71 Cerrero Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Cerrero Court pet-friendly?
No, 71 Cerrero Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 71 Cerrero Court offer parking?
Yes, 71 Cerrero Court offers parking.
Does 71 Cerrero Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Cerrero Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Cerrero Court have a pool?
Yes, 71 Cerrero Court has a pool.
Does 71 Cerrero Court have accessible units?
No, 71 Cerrero Court does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Cerrero Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Cerrero Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Cerrero Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Cerrero Court does not have units with air conditioning.
