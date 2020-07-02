71 Cerrero Court

Amenities

Here’s an exciting opportunity for a better-than-new, highly upgraded home with all the work done for you! With $90K in builder upgrades and $60K in landscaping and owner improvements, move right in and start enjoying everything this 1,704 sq. ft. open concept floorplan has to offer. The Arandano model provides the ease of single-level living with a large great room, dream kitchen and separate dining area, sizeable front Bedroom, and optional 3rd Bedroom, Office, or Sitting/Front room. Thoughtfully isolated from daily activity is a large Master Suite with spa-like bath, and walk-in closet. Extending your living space is the inviting, open on one side “Ranch Room” where you can watch TV by the cozy fireplace, lounge in the shade, or fire up the barbeque for some al fresco dining. The large 4,502 sq. ft. yard is private and pastoral with a thru-view of distant hills, unique landscaping, and enchanting night lights. Arandano is the only model with direct driveway and garage access from the street, providing parking for 4 vehicles. Garage has a large window, extensive built-in storage and beautiful epoxy floor. Enjoy refreshing ocean breezes on the front porch or take a short stroll to the exclusive 55+ resort style “Outlook” with many amenities including salt water pool and new Jacuzzi. Of note, this home is located well away from the noise, dirt, and inconvenience of ongoing new construction by the builder.