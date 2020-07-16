All apartments in Orange County
221 Seacountry Lane
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

221 Seacountry Lane

221 Seacountry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

221 Seacountry Lane, Orange County, CA 92688

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/20/19 3 Bed - 2 1/2 with loft - Property Id: 142257

3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Plus Loft, End Unit- Cul de Sac In Gated Community-New Carpet and walking distance to Las Flores Elementary school. Plantation Shutters, Plenty Of Natural Light, A Large Great Room, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Open Access To Large Kitchen, Comfortable Patio, And A Convenient 2 Car Direct Access Garage Plus A Driveway With Room For 2 More Cars. The Upstairs Features Plantation Shutters/Window Blinds, Plenty Of Natural Light, A Large Private Master Suite With Walk In Closet, Large Master Bathroom With Double Vanity Sinks, Separate Shower, And Separate Soaking Tub. There Are 2 Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs Each With Their Own Wardrobe Closets, Full Bathroom With Shower In Tub Off The Hallway, A Laundry Room With Sink And Cabinets, And A Large Loft Family Room, Or Office.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142257p
Property Id 142257

(RLNE5058837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Seacountry Lane have any available units?
221 Seacountry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, CA.
What amenities does 221 Seacountry Lane have?
Some of 221 Seacountry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Seacountry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
221 Seacountry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Seacountry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Seacountry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 221 Seacountry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 221 Seacountry Lane offers parking.
Does 221 Seacountry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Seacountry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Seacountry Lane have a pool?
No, 221 Seacountry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 221 Seacountry Lane have accessible units?
No, 221 Seacountry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Seacountry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Seacountry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Seacountry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Seacountry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
